Are Shiny Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap? Everything we know - Dexerto

New Pokemon Snap releases at the end of April on Nintendo Switch, and it contains over 200 monsters for players to photograph. But are Shiny Pokemon in the game? Here’s everything we know.

Shiny Pokemon have become a necessity in any hardcore Trainer’s party since the feature’s creation in Generation II. In the core games, fans spend hundreds of hours hunting down or trying to breed the color variants.

With New Pokemon Snap coming out in just a matter of weeks, anticipation for the point-and-shoot title is at an all time high, and players are dying to find out all there is to know about it. And one question that’s on many minds is “will it have Shiny Pokemon?”

Are Shiny Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap?

Shiny Pokemon weren’t in the original Nintendo 64 title due to the fact that the variants didn’t quite exist at the time of release. From Celebi to Grookey, over 200 Pokemon are confirmed to be in the new point-and-shoot game. But will any of them have the rare form?

At the time of writing, there’s been no official confirmation that the feature will finally make its Snap debut. But there’s been no denial either, meaning there is a possibility, albeit tiny.

Shiny monsters in a spinoff game isn’t unheard of, though. Stadium 2, Mystery Dungeon DX, Go, and more feature the alternate colors, so that makes the chances a little bit higher.

If Shiny Pokemon are in New Snap, it’s highly likely that Professor Mirror will give players a higher score for photographing them compared to the regular version because, obviously, they would be a lot rarer.

It’s also possible that the forms only appear when certain conditions have been met like in the 1999 game where you had to perform particular actions for monsters to evolve, such as knocking Charmeleon into a bubbling lava pool to get Charizard.

Or they could be locked behind secret areas like in the original Tunnel level where Electrode would explode and open up a hidden pathway if you threw an Apple at it. We simply don’t know at this point, but it would be amazing nonetheless.

New Pokemon Snap releases on Nintendo Switch on April 30, so we’ll have to wait until then to see if Shiny forms actually make their way into the game. We can only hope!

For more Pokemon news, keep it locked to Dexerto and follow us on our dedicated Twitter account @PokemonSwordNS.