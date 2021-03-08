Does New Pokemon Snap have multiplayer? Online mode explained - Dexerto

Unlike the original Nintendo 64 game, its sequel – New Pokemon Snap – has online functionality. But what does it do? Can you play with friends in multiplayer?

On February 26, fans were treated to a new trailer for the upcoming Snap game. In it, several features such as Illumina Orbs, the Poke Flute, and previously unseen monsters and locations were shown off – as well as an Online mode.

Since the first title was on N64, there was no online capability, making this function something new for the series. And it’s hard to argue that this isn’t the perfect opportunity for it. Here’s everything we know about the new feature.

What is New Pokemon Snap’s Online mode?

So far, the only thing known about Online is that it will allow you to upload and share your photographs with the world. Any picture you take can be edited with various options such as brightness, blur, and zoom, and you can even set a focal point for added depth of field.

After this, you can add a filter such as black and white or sepia, and write a caption. Then you can play around with stickers and frames to make your photo as silly as you like – think adding googly eyes onto a Magikarp, for example.

Once you’re satisfied, you can either screenshot and share to your Twitter or Facebook feeds via the “Sharing and Editing” menu on your Nintendo Switch home screen, or you can upload it to New Snap’s Online mode.

(Section starts at 2:02)

The trailer didn’t go too in-depth with Online, though it seems as though it may be similar to Miiverse where players would upload screenshots of their games for members to “like” and comment on.

It also appears you’ll be able to earn medals depending on how popular your photo is – the more upvotes, the more rewards. It’s unclear at the time of writing what exactly they’ll be used for or whether they’re just for show. The developer will also feature the best photos for all users to see.

Players will need to purchase a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to access and use the Online mode. Prices start at $3.99 monthly and go all the way to $34.99 yearly for a family plan.

Aside from photo sharing, no multiplayer features have been announced, meaning you probably won’t be able to group up with a friend to take snapshots in-game. You can view their pictures online, though!

New Pokemon Snap releases on April 30, 2021. Keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest Pokemon news, guides, and more.