Pokemon TCG Pocket player discovers the game’s Exodia

Pokemon TCG Pocket has an Exodia of sorts, it’s just not the game-winning combo of Yu-Gi-Oh.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is the latest addiction associated with the classic franchise and it’s managed to already hook over 30 million players. The unparalleled collection of the game’s rarest cards was the major draw but the condensed version of Pokemon TCG battling is what keeps players around.

Powerful meta decks are already emerging and fans of the game within the game have also singled out the most “useless” cards. Where this next combination falls is a little debatable.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user karlatog has discovered Pokemon TCG Pocket’s very own Exodia. Granted, it doesn’t carry all of that particular icon’s utility.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG from which Exodia, the Forbidden One hails; it is technically the most powerful card in that game. Well, five cards. To summon Exodia, you need to assemble five pieces that represent its separate body parts; two arms, two legs, and its head.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Playing all five instantly wins you the game and top-tier Yu-Gi-Oh players have managed to craft competitive decks that focus on the strategy. The key ingredient to Pokemon TCG Pocket’s ‘Exodia’ is the Snorlax full-art rare.

This card has a series of interrelated art in which various body parts of Snorlax are shown in the artwork for Venonat, Oddish, and Bellsprout. In turn, all three of these Pokemon can be seen in the full-art variant of Snorlax.

Article continues after ad

Getting all of these cards into play creates a collage of sorts that Pokemon TCG Pocket players are likening to Exodia.

Of course, the similarity is more in relation to the coordinated artwork rather than the ability to instantly win the game. It may not have much use competitively, but the bragging rights should make up for it.