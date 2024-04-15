Pokemon TCG collectors aren’t sure how to feel about the Ogerpon Jumbo Card Set

A new Pokemon TCG product is due to come out in Japan – featuring fan-favorite Ogerpon – but collectors aren’t sure how to feel about it.

Ogerpon has been a treasured Pokemon since its debut, skyrocketing in popularity amongst fans and competitive players in both the video game and trading card game niche. It’s about to be the star of the show in a new product called a Special Jumbo Card Set that’s coming out in Japan shortly.

This product was officially announced in the Champions League 2024 Aichi Livestream recently, and details were expanded upon by sites like PokeGuardian. This item is set to drop on May 17th and from what we know, this will be a Japan exclusive.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Special Jumbo Card Set.

The Jumbo Card Set, as seen above, should come with a giant Ogerpon promo, a regular Ogerpon promo, a promo card with all the masks, 8 Mask of Change Booster packs, a card display for the giant card, and a shiny Ogerpon coin, too.

Pokemon fans online were delighted by the promo in the Jumbo Card Set, seemingly nonplussed by the other item. They praised the card design as being beautiful, with one person on X noting, “Why is this 100x better than the SIRs” referencing the other Ogerpon cards announced alongside this item.

4 Special Illustration Rares for the upcoming Japanese set Mask of Change were also revealed to fans, showing Ogerpon and the masks. The response to these cards was mixed, erring on the side of disappointment.

While Ogerpon fans were thrilled to see more cards featuring their favorite, other Pokemon players were disappointed by the SIR designs. Some were confused by the differences between the SIRs and the promo card, querying why these 4 weren’t promo releases instead.

If you’re keen on getting the Special Jumbo Card Set featuring Ogerpon – or even the Mask of Change set – you’ll either need to be based in Japan or have a retailer in mind that can sort the import process out for you. Mask of Change will come out on April 26th, and the Ogerpon set won’t be far behind it.

