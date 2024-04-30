Devastating Pokemon TCG scam is “another level of disrespect”

A Pokemon TCG fan was the victim of a devastating Lost Origin scam online recently, reminding everyone why it’s good to be cautious when shopping online.

Buying Pokemon cards is a lot of fun, especially if you’re picking up older sets or rarer cards online. If you’re a collector, chances are you’ve picked up a Booster Pack or two from a platform like eBay or Facebook Marketplace in the past.

Getting cards from other fans on these platforms is very convenient, although it is important to remain vigilant when picking up online deals. While the vast majority of sellers on these platforms are trustworthy and just looking to make some cash, there are unfortunately some who are hoping to rip people off.

A Pokemon TCG fan recently shared their story about their attempt to buy 60 Lost Origin Booster Packs on Facebook Marketplace with others in the community. Sadly, all they received in their package was a few graffitied Silver Tempest Boosters, some trash, and a piece of candy.

The original creator joked in their post that “they gave me a sucker and called me one too.” It’s always upsetting to see fellow fans getting ripped off when trying to take part in the hobby, and other collectors in the community were understandably gutted for OP and their lost Lost Origin haul.

If you’re planning to buy some Pokemon cards online from a reselling platform like Facebook Marketplace, it’s impossible to 100% protect yourself from scams like this one. There are a few things you can do to lower the chances of getting ripped off, though:

Sense check the price. Use a platform like TCGPlayer to double check the current market price for what you’re buying. You can use tools like the official TCG database to check card information, too. Does it seem too good to be true? If it seems too good to be true, best to leave it be for now. Review the pictures carefully. Can you clearly see everything in the item description in the caption? If you’re concerned, reaching out for more images is always a possibility. Chat with the seller. If all else fails, hit up the seller and see if they’re willing to answer a few questions about the cards. Trust your gut – if you get a bad vibe from the seller or they say something odd, stick to a verified TCG platform instead.

Getting scammed when buying cards is almost a rite of passage as a Pokemon TCG fan. Using online tools to verify card information and visiting local game stores or trustworthy retailers for sealed stock is a great way to lower risk when shopping for your next chase card.