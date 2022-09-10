Every holo Pokemon card you can pull in TCG’s Lost Origin set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s next major expansion, Lost Origin, is now available with lots of rare cards to collect. Here’s a breakdown of every holographic card players can expect to find in the Lost Origin set.
The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s Sword & Shield Lost Origin set finally hit store shelves on September 9, 2022.
Altogether the set is comprised of over 200 cards, with three brand-new Radiant Pokemon cards, six VSTAR cards, and much more.
Among some of the most valuable cards in the set are the holographic cards that can be pulled. Here players can find a full list of every holographic card included in the TCG Lost Origin set.
Every holographic Pokemon Card in the Lost Origin set
While not every single holo card will be valuable, holos usually come with impressive art and look great in collections.
Additionally, the Pokemon TCG Lost Origin set features a variety of full art cards, including plenty of V, VMAX, and Trainer Gallery cards.
Below is a full list of all 119 holo cards in the Lost Origin set:
- Vileplume
- Beautifly
- Shiftry
- Trevenant
- Orbeetle
- Chandelure
- Delphox V
- Pyroar
- Kingdra
- Hisuian Basculegion
- Kyurem V
- Kyurem VMAX
- Glastrier
- Magnezone V
- Magnezone VSTAR
- Rotom V
- Gengar
- Radiant Gardevoir
- Sableye
- Cresselia
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Spectrier
- Enamorus V
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Machamp
- Aerodactyl V
- Aerodactyl VSTAR
- Barbaracle
- Drapion V
- Drapion VSTAR
- Darkrai
- Radiant Hisuian Sneasler
- Radiant Steelix
- Galarian Perrserker V
- Giratina V
- Giratina VSTAR
- Hisuian Goodra
- Hisuian Goodra V
- Hisuian Goodra VSTAR
- Pidgeot V
- Snorlax
- Hisuian Zoroark V
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR
- Volo
- Hisuian Electrode V (Rare Ultra)
- Delphox V (Rare Ultra)
- Kyurem V (Rare Ultra)
- Magnezone V (Rare Ultra)
- Rotom V (Rare Ultra) #176
- Rotom V (Rare Ultra) #177
- Enamoruz V (Rare Ultra)
- Aerodactyl V (Rare Ultra) #179
- Aerodactyl V (Rare Ultra) #180
- Gallade V (Rare Ultra)
- Drapion V (Rare Ultra)
- Galarian Perrserker V (Rare Ultra) #183
- Galarian Perrserker V (Rare Ultra) #184
- Giratina V (Rare Ultra) #185
- Giratina V (Rare Ultra) #186
- Hisuian Goodra V (Rare Ultra)
- Pidgeot V (Rare Ultra)
- Arezu
- Colress’s Experiment
- Fantina
- Iscan
- Lady
- Miss Fortune Sisters
- Thorton
- Volo (Rare Ultra)
- Kyurme VMAX (Rare Rainbow)
- Magnezone VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Aerodactly VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Drapion VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Giratina VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Hisuian Goodra VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)
- Arezu (Rare Rainbow)
- Colress’s Experiment (Rare Rainbow)
- Fantina (Rare Rainbow)
- Iscan (Rare Rainbow)
- Lady (Rare Rainbow)
- Miss Fortune Sisters (Rare Rainbow)
- Thorton (Rare Rainbow)
- Volo (Rare Rainbow)
- Giratina VSTAR (Secret Rare Holo)
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (Secret Rare Holo)
- Box of Disaster (Secret Rare Holo)
- Collapsed Stadium (Secret Rare Holo)
- Dark Patch (Secret Rare Holo)
- Lost Vacuum (Secret Rare Holo)
- Paresect
- Roserade
- Charizard
- Chandelure
- Pikachu
- Gengar
- Banette
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Spiritomb
- Snorlax
- Castform
- Orbeetle V
- Orbeetle VMAX
- Centiskorch V
- Centiskorch VMAX
- Pikachu V
- Pikachu VMAX
- Enamorus V
- Gallade V
- Crobat V
- Eternatus V
- Eternatus VMAX
- Adventurer’s Discovery
- Boss’s Orders
- Cook
- Kabu
- Nessa
- Opal
- Pikachu VMAX
- Mew VMAX
As fans can see, there is an abundance of holographic cards to collect, including V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards. Those looking for the full official card list can click here.
Of course, the V, VMAX, Rare Rainbow, and Secret Rare Holo cards will be among the most difficult to pull, so players who end up finding those cards are quite lucky.
Additionally, The Pokemon Company has a variety of bundles and booster boxes players can buy to bolster their collection, offering more opportunities to find rare cards.
For those who have already snagged boosters or Elite Trainer Boxes for Lost Origin, the Silver Tempest expansion has also been announced for later in 2022. Both of these sets will give Pokemon TCG fans plenty of chances to crack packs, expand collections, and potentially find some rare, holo treasures.