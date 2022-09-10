Every holo Pokemon card you can pull in TCG’s Lost Origin set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s next major expansion, Lost Origin, is now available with lots of rare cards to collect. Here’s a breakdown of every holographic card players can expect to find in the Lost Origin set.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s Sword & Shield Lost Origin set finally hit store shelves on September 9, 2022.

Altogether the set is comprised of over 200 cards, with three brand-new Radiant Pokemon cards, six VSTAR cards, and much more.

Among some of the most valuable cards in the set are the holographic cards that can be pulled. Here players can find a full list of every holographic card included in the TCG Lost Origin set.

Every holographic Pokemon Card in the Lost Origin set

The Pokemon Company Out of the over 190 cards in the Lost Origin set, there are 119 different holographic cards to collect.

While not every single holo card will be valuable, holos usually come with impressive art and look great in collections.

Additionally, the Pokemon TCG Lost Origin set features a variety of full art cards, including plenty of V, VMAX, and Trainer Gallery cards.

Below is a full list of all 119 holo cards in the Lost Origin set:

Vileplume

Beautifly

Shiftry

Trevenant

Orbeetle

Chandelure

Delphox V

Pyroar

Kingdra

Hisuian Basculegion

Kyurem V

Kyurem VMAX

Glastrier

Magnezone V

Magnezone VSTAR

Rotom V

Gengar

Radiant Gardevoir

Sableye

Cresselia

Hisuian Zoroark

Spectrier

Enamorus V

Hisuian Arcanine

Machamp

Aerodactyl V

Aerodactyl VSTAR

Barbaracle

Drapion V

Drapion VSTAR

Darkrai

Radiant Hisuian Sneasler

Radiant Steelix

Galarian Perrserker V

Giratina V

Giratina VSTAR

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Goodra V

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR

Pidgeot V

Snorlax

Hisuian Zoroark V

Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR

Volo

Hisuian Electrode V (Rare Ultra)

Delphox V (Rare Ultra)

Kyurem V (Rare Ultra)

Magnezone V (Rare Ultra)

Rotom V (Rare Ultra) #176

Rotom V (Rare Ultra) #177

Enamoruz V (Rare Ultra)

Aerodactyl V (Rare Ultra) #179

Aerodactyl V (Rare Ultra) #180

Gallade V (Rare Ultra)

Drapion V (Rare Ultra)

Galarian Perrserker V (Rare Ultra) #183

Galarian Perrserker V (Rare Ultra) #184

Giratina V (Rare Ultra) #185

Giratina V (Rare Ultra) #186

Hisuian Goodra V (Rare Ultra)

Pidgeot V (Rare Ultra)

Arezu

Colress’s Experiment

Fantina

Iscan

Lady

Miss Fortune Sisters

Thorton

Volo (Rare Ultra)

Kyurme VMAX (Rare Rainbow)

Magnezone VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Aerodactly VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Drapion VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Giratina VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (Rare Rainbow)

Arezu (Rare Rainbow)

Colress’s Experiment (Rare Rainbow)

Fantina (Rare Rainbow)

Iscan (Rare Rainbow)

Lady (Rare Rainbow)

Miss Fortune Sisters (Rare Rainbow)

Thorton (Rare Rainbow)

Volo (Rare Rainbow)

Giratina VSTAR (Secret Rare Holo)

Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (Secret Rare Holo)

Box of Disaster (Secret Rare Holo)

Collapsed Stadium (Secret Rare Holo)

Dark Patch (Secret Rare Holo)

Lost Vacuum (Secret Rare Holo)

Paresect

Roserade

Charizard

Chandelure

Pikachu

Gengar

Banette

Hisuian Arcanine

Spiritomb

Snorlax

Castform

Orbeetle V

Orbeetle VMAX

Centiskorch V

Centiskorch VMAX

Pikachu V

Pikachu VMAX

Enamorus V

Gallade V

Crobat V

Eternatus V

Eternatus VMAX

Adventurer’s Discovery

Boss’s Orders

Cook

Kabu

Nessa

Opal

Pikachu VMAX

Mew VMAX

As fans can see, there is an abundance of holographic cards to collect, including V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards. Those looking for the full official card list can click here.

Of course, the V, VMAX, Rare Rainbow, and Secret Rare Holo cards will be among the most difficult to pull, so players who end up finding those cards are quite lucky.

Additionally, The Pokemon Company has a variety of bundles and booster boxes players can buy to bolster their collection, offering more opportunities to find rare cards.

For those who have already snagged boosters or Elite Trainer Boxes for Lost Origin, the Silver Tempest expansion has also been announced for later in 2022. Both of these sets will give Pokemon TCG fans plenty of chances to crack packs, expand collections, and potentially find some rare, holo treasures.