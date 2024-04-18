GamingPokemon

Can you change gender in Pokemon Go? Body type guide

Jessica Filby
Pokemon Go avatarNiantic

Pokemon Go has seen some dramatic avatar changes featuring new designs, styles, and even the ability to change your body. So, can you change your gender in Pokemon Go?

Throughout the years, Pokemon Go has seen plenty of QoL changes, from divisive updated visuals, new AR experiences, and so much more. In fact, recently the games announced a major event around all their changes, proving just how substantial it really is.

However, one of the most intriguing changes is the alteration to characters’ genders, allowing each player the chance to better express themselves, and feel included in the Pokemon world. So, if you’re looking to change your gender in Pokemon Go, here’s all you need to know.

Can you change gender in Pokemon Go?

Rather than being able to just change your characters’ gender, players are able to change their body types, proving to be much more inclusive for all fans.

Previously, you could only choose between two different genders for your avatar. Now, genders are not assigned to the characters, instead allowing fans to better select the design that works for them or their chosen character.

How to change your body type in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go avatar changesNiantic

Thankfully, due to the new updates, changing your body type is pretty easy in Pokemon Go:

  1. Head into Pokemon Go and click your avatar on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.
  2. Click Style.
  3. Select Appearance.
  4. Scroll to Body and choose your preferred body type.

There are currently ten selectable body types in Pokemon Go, but you can also create a custom design to better suit your character – allowing you to adjust weight, muscle, shoulders, chest, and hips to your liking.

