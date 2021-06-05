How to unlock Overwatch League Mercy skin during June Joust - Dexerto

The Overwatch League’s June Joust is almost underway, and to celebrate, Blizzard and YouTube have teamed up to offer players the chance to unlock the OWL Mercy Skin. Here are all the details.

In March 2021, Overwatch announced a new and improved rewards system that gives players a chance to earn tokens to unlock special Overwatch League skins.

Players have already used it to grab the Echo MVP and Roadhog Championship skins. Now, to celebrate the June Joust event, you can take full advantage of it once again to unlock the Overwatch League Mercy skin.

Your guardian angel has arrived 😇 After a close race, Mercy is joining the Overwatch League Perks by @TMobile team! Watch at least 4 hours of the June Joust on your linked account to earn ➡ https://t.co/L1n4RqGOw1 pic.twitter.com/r4F31qdYSw — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 3, 2021

How to unlock Overwatch League Mercy skin during June Joust

If you want to unlock the Overwatch League Mercy skin, the steps are straightforward.

Link your Battle.net and YouTube accounts, which can be done in the ‘Connected Apps’ section on YouTube. You can find all the necessary links here. Once it’s all set up, all you need to do is watch at least 4 hours of the June Joust on your linked account.

And that’s all there is to it! It’s a no-brainer for people who were already keen on tuning in to the event to claim the reward.

The Overwatch League’s June Joust takes place between June 10 and June 12. It will unfold in the form of double-elimination matches with a winner’s and loser’s bracket, which means there’s plenty of action to enjoy.

So, why not unlock the OWL Mercy skin while you’re at it, too. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself during the spectacle.