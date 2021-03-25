How to unlock Overwatch League MVP & Championship skins with new YouTube rewards - Dexerto

The Overwatch League has announced its brand new, upgraded viewership rewards system, which will give players the chance to earn tokens to unlock the new Echo MVP and Roadhog Championship skins as early as this weekend.

On March 25, OWL revealed its revamped rewards that will make earning tokens for watching matches even easier.

While most of the 2020 season was a tokenless experience for fans, with the league moving away from Twitch in favor of YouTube, OWL eventually let fans earn drops by watching natively on the league site.

Now, all that is thrown out the window, and players can earn tokens by just having YouTube open for either live games or replays. With every hour watched, fans will earn 5 tokens.

Advertisement

Best of all, the action will begin with the Experimental card tournament on March 27-28, giving fans enough time to earn tokens to unlock either the Fleta MVP or San Francisco Shock Championship skins.

Read More: OWL breaks free from traditional sports with improved season format

“All you need to do is create a Blizzard account and link it with your YouTube account to start enjoying the Overwatch League Perks,” the OWL explained.

“This season you’ll be able to earn League Tokens to use on a wider selection of Overwatch League skins and sprays—including two new Legendary skins going on sale tomorrow, a custom Opening Week spray designed by Soe Gschwind, and more!”

Advertisement

Revamping the OWL broadcast

In addition to the rewards, the broadcast experience on YouTube is getting a complete overhaul. Now, matches will be streamed in 4K and fans will finally be able to clip the best parts of games.

Read More: Overwatch players outraged after Blizzard says 2020 MVP skin is the last

Fans will also have the option to check-in directly on certain players using the “always-on player cameras.” This feature will also include more live comms, thus giving fans even more insight into team strategies and shot calling.

Perhaps the best part for viewers across the globe, however, is that with certain matches, fans will be able to earn tokens and rewards in the form of encore broadcasts. This means that even if you miss a match, you can still get something out of watching a repeat presentation.

Advertisement

The 2021 Overwatch League season kicks off on April 16 when the Houston Outlaws and Dallas Fuel duke it out in the battle of Texas.