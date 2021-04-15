Overwatch League 2021 season: schedule, standings, more - Dexerto

The highest level of competitive Overwatch is back as the 2021 Overwatch League season is now upon us. From where you can watch to the latest results, here’s everything you need to stay up to date.

16 games are in store for the first week of the new season.

OWL 2021 season kicks off with Houston vs Dallas in a Texas showdown.

Two-time OWL champs Shock open campaign against Gladiators.

After a lengthy offseason that saw almost every roster shaken up to some extent, OWL is back for its fourth year. The 2021 season features all 20 teams split among two divisions as they clash over the next 19 weeks.

With $4.25 million on the line and the return of live events, there’s plenty to play for. Here’s everything you need to stay on top of it all as the season unfolds.

Advertisement

Overwatch League 2021: Stream

The entire 2021 Overwatch League season is being streamed on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel. If you miss any of the matches, full replays will be uploaded on this channel as well.

Overwatch League 2021: Standings

West

Placement Team Wins – Losses – Dallas Fuel – – Houston Outlaws – – Paris Eternal – – Toronto Defiant – – Vancouver Titans – – Washington Justice – – Boston Uprising – – Atlanta Reign – – San Francisco Shock – – Los Angeles Gladiators – – Florida Mayhem – – London Spitfire –

East

Placement Team Wins – Losses – Philadelphia Fusion – – Chengdu Hunters – – Hangzhou Spark – – Guangzhou Charge – – New York Excelsior – – Los Angeles Valiant – – Shanghai Dragons – – Seoul Dynasty –

Overwatch League 2021: Schedule & scores

Below is the schedule for the 2021 Overwatch League season. We’ll keep you updated here as matches get underway and results come through.

Week 1 results (April 16 – April 18)

Date Match PST EST GMT April 16 Houston Outlaws vs Dallas Fuel 12PM 3PM 7PM Los Angeles Gladiators vs San Francisco Shock 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM April 17 Guangzhou Charge vs Shanghai Dragons 2AM 5AM 9AM Los Angeles Valiant vs Chengdu Hunters 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM Philadelphia Fusion vs Seoul Dynasty 5AM 8AM 12PM Toronto Defiant vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 7PM Atlanta Reign vs Florida Mayhem 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM Dallas Fuel vs Los Angeles Gladiators 3PM 6PM 10PM April 18 Guangzhou Charge vs Seoul Dynasty 2AM 5AM 9AM Chengdu Hunters vs Shanghai Dragons 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM Philadelphia Fusion vs Los Angeles Valiant 5AM 8AM 12PM Houston Outlaws vs San Francisco Shock 12PM 3PM 7PM Florida Mayhem vs Vancouver Titans 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM Toronto Defiant vs Atlanta Reign 3PM 6PM 10PM

Week 2 results (April 23 – April 25)

Date Match PST EST GMT April 23 Paris Eternal vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 7PM Los Angeles Gladiators vs London Spitfire 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM April 24 Chengdu Hunters vs New York Excelsior 2AM 5AM 9AM Philadelphia Fusion vs Hangzhou Spark 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM Houston Outlaws vs Paris Eternal 12PM 3PM 7PM Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM Washington Justice vs Dallas Fuel 3PM 6PM 10PM April 25 Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior 2AM 5AM 9AM Chengdu Hunters vs Philadelphia Fusion 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire 12PM 3PM 7PM Boston Uprising vs Dallas Fuel 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM Vancouver Titans vs Washington Justice 2AM 5AM 9AM

Overwatch League 2021: Teams

West

Team Roster Dallas Fuel Doha, Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Fielder, Rapel, Fearless, Jesce Houston Outlaws Danteh, Hydration, Crimzo, Happy, PIGGY, JJANGGU, KSF, Joobi, JAKE Paris Eternal Naga, Onigod, ELLIVOTE, Daan, neptuNo, Kaan, Tsuna Toronto Defiant Logix, Beast, Aztac, ANSOONJAE, SADO, Heesu, Michelle, Na1st, Lastro Vancouver Titans Dalton, ShRedLock, Roolf, LiNkzr, frdwnr, Fire, Teru Washington Justice TTuba, Decay, Mag, Jerry, BeBe, Closer, Fury, Ria, Assassin Boston Uprising Colourhex, Fusions, Myunb0ng, Punk, im37, Stand1, Faith, Valentine Atlanta Reign Gator, Masaa, Hawk, Edison, Ir1s, Pelican, Kai San Francisco Shock super, ChoiHyoBin, smurf, Viol2t, Striker, Twilight, ta1yo, FDGoD, nero, Glister Los Angeles Gladiators SPACE, birdring, MirroR, kevster, MuZe, Shu, moth, skewed Florida Mayhem BQB, Gargoyle, Yaki, Gangnamjin, Checkmate, SLIME, OGE London Spitfire blase, Ripa, Kellex, Hadi, Molf1g, Hybrid, Shax

East