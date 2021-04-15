Overwatch League 2021 season: schedule, standings, more - Dexerto

The highest level of competitive Overwatch is back as the 2021 Overwatch League season is now upon us. From where you can watch to the latest results, here’s everything you need to stay up to date.
- 16 games are in store for the first week of the new season.
- OWL 2021 season kicks off with Houston vs Dallas in a Texas showdown.
- Two-time OWL champs Shock open campaign against Gladiators.
After a lengthy offseason that saw almost every roster shaken up to some extent, OWL is back for its fourth year. The 2021 season features all 20 teams split among two divisions as they clash over the next 19 weeks.
With $4.25 million on the line and the return of live events, there’s plenty to play for. Here’s everything you need to stay on top of it all as the season unfolds.
Overwatch League 2021: Stream
The entire 2021 Overwatch League season is being streamed on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel. If you miss any of the matches, full replays will be uploaded on this channel as well.
Overwatch League 2021: Standings
West
|Placement
|Team
|Wins – Losses
|–
|Dallas Fuel
|–
|–
|Houston Outlaws
|–
|–
|Paris Eternal
|–
|–
|Toronto Defiant
|–
|–
|Vancouver Titans
|–
|–
|Washington Justice
|–
|–
|Boston Uprising
|–
|–
|Atlanta Reign
|–
|–
|San Francisco Shock
|–
|–
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|–
|–
|Florida Mayhem
|–
|–
|London Spitfire
|–
East
|Placement
|Team
|Wins – Losses
|–
|Philadelphia Fusion
|–
|–
|Chengdu Hunters
|–
|–
|Hangzhou Spark
|–
|–
|Guangzhou Charge
|–
|–
|New York Excelsior
|–
|–
|Los Angeles Valiant
|–
|–
|Shanghai Dragons
|–
|–
|Seoul Dynasty
|–
Overwatch League 2021: Schedule & scores
Below is the schedule for the 2021 Overwatch League season. We’ll keep you updated here as matches get underway and results come through.
Week 1 results (April 16 – April 18)
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|April 16
|Houston Outlaws vs Dallas Fuel
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Los Angeles Gladiators vs San Francisco Shock
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|April 17
|Guangzhou Charge vs Shanghai Dragons
|2AM
|5AM
|9AM
|Los Angeles Valiant vs Chengdu Hunters
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Philadelphia Fusion vs Seoul Dynasty
|5AM
|8AM
|12PM
|Toronto Defiant vs Vancouver Titans
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Atlanta Reign vs Florida Mayhem
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|Dallas Fuel vs Los Angeles Gladiators
|3PM
|6PM
|10PM
|April 18
|Guangzhou Charge vs Seoul Dynasty
|2AM
|5AM
|9AM
|Chengdu Hunters vs Shanghai Dragons
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Philadelphia Fusion vs Los Angeles Valiant
|5AM
|8AM
|12PM
|Houston Outlaws vs San Francisco Shock
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Florida Mayhem vs Vancouver Titans
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|Toronto Defiant vs Atlanta Reign
|3PM
|6PM
|10PM
Week 2 results (April 23 – April 25)
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|April 23
|Paris Eternal vs Vancouver Titans
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Los Angeles Gladiators vs London Spitfire
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|April 24
|Chengdu Hunters vs New York Excelsior
|2AM
|5AM
|9AM
|Philadelphia Fusion vs Hangzhou Spark
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Houston Outlaws vs Paris Eternal
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|Washington Justice vs Dallas Fuel
|3PM
|6PM
|10PM
|April 25
|Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior
|2AM
|5AM
|9AM
|Chengdu Hunters vs Philadelphia Fusion
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire
|12PM
|3PM
|7PM
|Boston Uprising vs Dallas Fuel
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|8:30PM
|Vancouver Titans vs Washington Justice
|2AM
|5AM
|9AM
Overwatch League 2021: Teams
West
|Team
|Roster
|Dallas Fuel
|Doha, Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Fielder, Rapel, Fearless, Jesce
|Houston Outlaws
|Danteh, Hydration, Crimzo, Happy, PIGGY, JJANGGU, KSF, Joobi, JAKE
|Paris Eternal
|Naga, Onigod, ELLIVOTE, Daan, neptuNo, Kaan, Tsuna
|Toronto Defiant
|Logix, Beast, Aztac, ANSOONJAE, SADO, Heesu, Michelle, Na1st, Lastro
|Vancouver Titans
|Dalton, ShRedLock, Roolf, LiNkzr, frdwnr, Fire, Teru
|Washington Justice
|TTuba, Decay, Mag, Jerry, BeBe, Closer, Fury, Ria, Assassin
|Boston Uprising
|Colourhex, Fusions, Myunb0ng, Punk, im37, Stand1, Faith, Valentine
|Atlanta Reign
|Gator, Masaa, Hawk, Edison, Ir1s, Pelican, Kai
|San Francisco Shock
|super, ChoiHyoBin, smurf, Viol2t, Striker, Twilight, ta1yo, FDGoD, nero, Glister
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|SPACE, birdring, MirroR, kevster, MuZe, Shu, moth, skewed
|Florida Mayhem
|BQB, Gargoyle, Yaki, Gangnamjin, Checkmate, SLIME, OGE
|London Spitfire
|blase, Ripa, Kellex, Hadi, Molf1g, Hybrid, Shax
East
|Team
|Roster
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Carpe, Poko, Eqo, Alarm, FunnyAstro, Mano, sHockWave, Rascal, HOTBA, tobi
|Chengdu Hunters
|Yveltal, Elsa, LateYoung, Ameng, JinMu, Leave, Jimmy, Kaneki, Nisha, GA9A, Farway1987, Mmonk
|Hangzhou Spark
|guxue, GodsB, iDK, ColdesT, M1ka, Architecht, Shy, LiGe, MCD, BERNAR, SeoMinSoo
|Guangzhou Charge
|Eileen, Rio, Cr0ng, KariV, Mandu, MYKaylee, ChoiSehwan, Jihun
|New York Excelsior
|JJoNak, Yakpung, BiaNcA, Friday, FEATH5R, Ivy, Flora, Gwangboong
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Krystal, MoLanran, Silver3, NvM, ShowCheng, Highbee, Wya
|Shanghai Dragons
|Izayaki, Fleta, FIP, Void, LeeJaeGon, Fate, Erster, Molly, diem
|Seoul Dynasty
|Marve1, FITS, Profit, Gesture, Creative, Toyou, Saebyeolbe, Anamo