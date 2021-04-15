 Overwatch League 2021 season: schedule, standings, more - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch League 2021 season: schedule, standings, more

Published: 15/Apr/2021 6:00 Updated: 15/Apr/2021 8:01

by Brad Norton
Overwatch League 2021 season graphics
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch League

The highest level of competitive Overwatch is back as the 2021 Overwatch League season is now upon us. From where you can watch to the latest results, here’s everything you need to stay up to date.

  • 16 games are in store for the first week of the new season.
  • OWL 2021 season kicks off with Houston vs Dallas in a Texas showdown.
  • Two-time OWL champs Shock open campaign against Gladiators.

After a lengthy offseason that saw almost every roster shaken up to some extent, OWL is back for its fourth year. The 2021 season features all 20 teams split among two divisions as they clash over the next 19 weeks.

With $4.25 million on the line and the return of live events, there’s plenty to play for. Here’s everything you need to stay on top of it all as the season unfolds.

Advertisement

Overwatch League 2021: Stream

The entire 2021 Overwatch League season is being streamed on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel. If you miss any of the matches, full replays will be uploaded on this channel as well.

Overwatch League 2021: Standings

West

Placement Team Wins – Losses
Dallas Fuel
Houston Outlaws
Paris Eternal
Toronto Defiant
Vancouver Titans
Washington Justice
Boston Uprising
Atlanta Reign
San Francisco Shock
Los Angeles Gladiators
Florida Mayhem
London Spitfire

East

Placement Team Wins – Losses
Philadelphia Fusion
Chengdu Hunters
Hangzhou Spark
Guangzhou Charge
New York Excelsior
Los Angeles Valiant
Shanghai Dragons
Seoul Dynasty

Overwatch League 2021: Schedule & scores

Below is the schedule for the 2021 Overwatch League season. We’ll keep you updated here as matches get underway and results come through.

Week 1 results (April 16 – April 18)

Date Match PST EST GMT
April 16 Houston Outlaws vs Dallas Fuel 12PM 3PM 7PM
Los Angeles Gladiators vs San Francisco Shock 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
April 17 Guangzhou Charge vs  Shanghai Dragons 2AM 5AM 9AM
Los Angeles Valiant vs Chengdu Hunters 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM
Philadelphia Fusion vs Seoul Dynasty 5AM 8AM 12PM
Toronto Defiant vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 7PM
Atlanta Reign vs Florida Mayhem 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
Dallas Fuel vs Los Angeles Gladiators 3PM 6PM 10PM
April 18 Guangzhou Charge vs Seoul Dynasty 2AM 5AM 9AM
Chengdu Hunters vs Shanghai Dragons 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM
Philadelphia Fusion vs Los Angeles Valiant 5AM 8AM 12PM
Houston Outlaws vs San Francisco Shock 12PM 3PM 7PM
Florida Mayhem vs Vancouver Titans 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
Toronto Defiant vs Atlanta Reign 3PM 6PM 10PM

Week 2 results (April 23 – April 25)

Date Match PST EST GMT
April 23 Paris Eternal vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 7PM
Los Angeles Gladiators vs London Spitfire 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
April 24 Chengdu Hunters vs New York Excelsior 2AM 5AM 9AM
Philadelphia Fusion vs Hangzhou Spark 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM
Houston Outlaws vs Paris Eternal 12PM 3PM 7PM
Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
Washington Justice vs Dallas Fuel 3PM 6PM 10PM
April 25 Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior 2AM 5AM 9AM
Chengdu Hunters vs Philadelphia Fusion 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM
Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire 12PM 3PM 7PM
Boston Uprising vs Dallas Fuel 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM
Vancouver Titans vs Washington Justice 2AM 5AM 9AM

Overwatch League 2021: Teams

West

Team Roster
Dallas Fuel Doha, Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Fielder, Rapel, Fearless, Jesce
Houston Outlaws Danteh, Hydration, Crimzo, Happy, PIGGY, JJANGGU, KSF, Joobi, JAKE
Paris Eternal Naga, Onigod, ELLIVOTE, Daan, neptuNo, Kaan, Tsuna
Toronto Defiant Logix, Beast, Aztac, ANSOONJAE, SADO, Heesu, Michelle, Na1st, Lastro
Vancouver Titans Dalton, ShRedLock, Roolf, LiNkzr, frdwnr, Fire, Teru
Washington Justice TTuba, Decay, Mag, Jerry, BeBe, Closer, Fury, Ria, Assassin
Boston Uprising Colourhex, Fusions, Myunb0ng, Punk, im37, Stand1, Faith, Valentine
Atlanta Reign Gator, Masaa, Hawk, Edison, Ir1s, Pelican, Kai
San Francisco Shock super, ChoiHyoBin, smurf, Viol2t, Striker, Twilight, ta1yo, FDGoD, nero, Glister
Los Angeles Gladiators SPACE, birdring, MirroR, kevster, MuZe, Shu, moth, skewed
Florida Mayhem BQB, Gargoyle, Yaki, Gangnamjin, Checkmate, SLIME, OGE
London Spitfire blase, Ripa, Kellex, Hadi, Molf1g, Hybrid, Shax

East

Team Roster
Philadelphia Fusion Carpe, Poko, Eqo, Alarm, FunnyAstro, Mano, sHockWave, Rascal, HOTBA, tobi
Chengdu Hunters Yveltal, Elsa, LateYoung, Ameng, JinMu, Leave, Jimmy, Kaneki, Nisha, GA9A, Farway1987, Mmonk
Hangzhou Spark guxue, GodsB, iDK, ColdesT, M1ka, Architecht, Shy, LiGe, MCD, BERNAR, SeoMinSoo
Guangzhou Charge Eileen, Rio, Cr0ng, KariV, Mandu, MYKaylee, ChoiSehwan, Jihun
New York Excelsior JJoNak, Yakpung, BiaNcA, Friday, FEATH5R, Ivy, Flora, Gwangboong
Los Angeles Valiant Krystal, MoLanran, Silver3, NvM, ShowCheng, Highbee, Wya
Shanghai Dragons Izayaki, Fleta, FIP, Void, LeeJaeGon, Fate, Erster, Molly, diem
Seoul Dynasty Marve1, FITS, Profit, Gesture, Creative, Toyou, Saebyeolbe, Anamo
Advertisement
Advertisement