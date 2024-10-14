Overwatch 2 players losing their minds over new “kitten” Title in Season 13

Overwatch 2 is adding a “Kitten of Discord” Title in the Season 13 update and players are being completely normal about it on social media.

There are plenty of ways to express yourself in Overwatch 2. Obviously you’ve got dozens of skins including customizable Mythics, but then there’s the player cards, emblems, sprays, and plenty more in-between.

One of the more recent additions is Titles, a little extra line underneath your gamertag. Some of these are fairly innocuous, though others can only be earned after some serious grinding. Though one new arrival on the way in Season 13 has drawn everyone’s attention.

Article continues after ad

“Kitten of Discord” is a real Title coming to Overwatch 2 and as you can guess, it’s got the community in a tizzy before the update even goes live on October 15.

Available at Tier 175 of the Season 13 Battle Pass, the new Title is no easy feat to unlock. You have to grind well beyond the end of the regular rewards track to claim it, so everyone else will know how much effort you put in to label yourself a Kitten.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those unaware, this is a play on Discord Kitten, a name with a few meanings. On the one hand, it can quite literally refer to those who ‘meow’ for others over voice chat on Discord. On the other, it’s a different term for being a sugar daddy or sugar baby, sending money over to your desired leader.

Overwatch 2 not only acknowledging the trend, but making it a cosmetic option in-game has quickly gone viral, with thousands chiming in either in disgust or support of the decision.

Article continues after ad

“This is genuinely so cringe and unfunny,” one response argued, while others had some fun with it and said they were “reinstalling Overwatch” in light of the news.

“Blocking anyone I see with this title,” a player joked. “Can finally distinguish good and bad healers,” another chimed in. “They knew what they were doing with this,” one response said, questioning Blizzard’s motives.

Article continues after ad

While it’ll certainly take some time for players to grind their way through the Season 13 Battle Pass, expect this to be one of the more popular Titles moving forward in Blizzard’s hero shooter.