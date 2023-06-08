Demon Lord Reinhardt skin for Overwatch 2 Season 5 will make Diablo fans very happy

Overwatch 2 is going to hell! A brand new Demon Lord Reinhardt skin has been revealed for Season 5 and fans of Diablo will absolutely love it.

The upcoming fifth season of Overwatch 2 is going to be fantasy-themed and while we’ve already seen a great Tracer Mythic Adventurer skin, this latest is red hot.

In a short video released on Twitter, Overwatch 2 showed off the aforementioned Tracer skin by having the DPS hero meet with Knight Genji and Orisa to discuss a quest.

Article continues after ad

After making some Star Wars references for some reason, the camera pans to inside of the Eicehwalde castle to unveil the game’s latest skin: Demon Lord Reinhardt.

Demon Lord Reinhardt skin unveiled for OW2 Season 5

Just in time for Diablo 4, the skin, which isn’t a direct crossover, features Reinhardt as a big red monster, large enough to be the final boss of any sort of RPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The skin gives Reinhardt evil yellow eyes, a big bushy white beard, devil ears, and a crown with a jewel on top.

Article continues after ad

If the skin wasn’t already good enough, the video also gave us a sneak peek at a Genji campfire emote, which fans are sure to love.

Demon Lord Reinhardt will be entering the game once Season 5 goes live on June 13, but it’s not clear if he will be part of the Battle Pass or only available in the store, so we’ll have to wait and see.

In any case, Season 5 will give fans quite a bit to be excited about. In addition to the skins, there are some big balance changes on the way for Widowmaker and Hanzo as well as a big rework the game’s latest support, Lifeweaver.