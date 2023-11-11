Overwatch 2 Reinhardt players tired of disrespect from other heroes

Reinhardt players have compiled a list of interactions with other heroes’ abilities which they consider unfair, concluding that there is too much disrespect for the German tank.

The Rock-Paper-Scissors dynamic of Overwatch means there are always going to be some match-ups that are harder than others. For tank players, this is especially true, because you don’t have another tank to pick up the slack. If you’re in a losing match-up, your team feels the difference more keenly.

The tank roster is (in theory) balanced around this concept. Need to shut down the Roadhog going after squishies? Pick Orisa. Need to defend the backline from a D.Va dive? Pick Zarya. Need to throw the game? Pick Doomfist.

However, Reinhardt players are claiming that in practice, their tank has some extremely bad interactions with other heroes’ key cooldowns, and they’ve brought the receipts to prove it.

Reinhardt player outlines “unfair” ability interactions with other heroes

One Rein player on the Overwatch 2 subreddit listed some of the most unfavorable interactions in Reinhardt’s kit, concluding that: “the disrespect Reinhardt’s abilities get when interacting with other heroes and their abilities is insane.”

Some of the highlights included Genji’s deflect being able to block hammer swings, Cassidy’s grenade and Orisa’s spin stopping or redirecting his charge, and Brig’s shield bash interrupting him.

To cap it all off, Mauga, the latest tank added to the roster, has an unstoppable dash, even though he isn’t an “armored man whose suit and weapon are bother rocket-propelled.”

The player did add a caveat: “Yes, I’m a Rein main and yes I’m incredibly biased. But I can’t wrap my head around the thought process of Blizzard creating these interactions.”

Here’s hoping Rein gets some love soon.

Here's hoping Rein gets some love soon.