Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 PvP livestream: How to watch, new maps, more - Dexerto

Blizzard will be holding a two-hour, PvP-focused preview of Overwatch 2 later this month, that promises to give us more details and a better look than ever before at the long-awaited sequel.

The first Developer Update not featuring Jeff Kaplan was certainly a bit different than what we’re used to, but newly minted director Aaron Keller’s first time in the hot seat didn’t disappoint on Overwatch 2 news.

In his first video message to the game’s community, Keller revealed that on May 20 members of the Overwatch and OWL teams would be putting on a two-hour livestream focused more on the PvP aspects of the upcoming title.

That brand-new look at Overwatch 2 will happen with the livestream on May 20 (we presume on the OW/OWL YouTube channels), and in addition to that preview the Overwatch dev team will also be holding a rare AMA on the game’s subreddit on May 24.

“Everything we’ll be showing is under development, and still a work in progress. And, we will be talking more about Overwatch 2’s PvP later in the year, so there’s still more to come,” Keller said. “We’re dedicated to sharing more information on the development of Overwatch 2 with all of you.”

Even though we’ve seen previews of some of the new maps and the new ‘Push’ game mode coming to PvP, we haven’t seen any of them in action other than Toronto. So, fans patiently waiting to see what Rome, New York, India, and other new maps are actually like to play on might be in for a treat.

