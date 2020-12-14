Overwatch unveils clever new Toybot Zenyatta Winter Wonderland skin

Another new skin for Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2020 event has been revealed, and it turns Zenyatta into a battery-powered toy robot.
Wonderland always brings new cosmetics for players to unlock, but Overwatch’s holiday celebration is particularly popular because of the seasonal touch that’s put on maps, loot boxes, and the heroes themselves.
Things will kick off later than ever this year on Tuesday, December 15, and Overwatch has been tweeting out previews of the new skins, with a clever Zenyatta skin dropping a day before that turns the Omnic Monk into a retro robot toy.
Toy to the world!
Experience festivity as Toybot Zenyatta. 🤖
Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins December 15. pic.twitter.com/LSPaueqlvV
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2020
Instead of his regular mug, Zen’s head has been replaced with a square digital readout that shows a face. The trailer doesn’t show it, but we’d be surprised if it doesn’t change somehow when he activates his ultimate.
The blue body brings to mind those vintage robots from old movies, and for some reason, we can’t help but think of the robot emoji (🤖) when looking at it as well.
But as far as details go, the best has to be the two AA batteries stuck in his back, providing the Omnic with the juice to heal and discord for his team.
Finally his cape looks like a note strip you would use in a music box, which usually are brought out around the holidays. We can’t tell just yet, but it would be interesting to see what song Zenyatta is wearing.
The price and rarity are currently unknown, but it will most likely be available as a Legendary based on how much of Zen’s base skin it changes, which means it would cost 3,000 coins to unlock from the Hero Gallery if you don’t want to wait and try your luck with loot boxes.
Zen will join Penguin Mei as the second Legendary skin for Winter Wonderland 2020, but other then that we won’t really know who else will be included, unless Blizzard decides to tease another skin before the event starts on December 15.