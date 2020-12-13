Overwatch reveals adorable new Penguin Mei Winter Wonderland skin - Dexerto

Blizzard has revealed the first new skin for Winter Wonderland 2020, and as teasers hinted at, it actually turns Mei and Snowball into penguins, and could be one of her best cosmetics yet.
Like all Overwatch events, Wonderland always brings new skins, sprays, and more for players to unlock, but the holiday event is especially popular because of the winter spin that’s put on everything from loot boxes to maps.
We now know that the event will begin later than ever this year on Tuesday, December 15, thanks to a teaser from Overwatch on Twitter, that also hinted at Mei’s new skin.
On her backpack, she carries an egg inside and even a little fish keychain off of the back. Either she was studying a flock of penguins while living in Antarctica or had to make it past an aggressive pack on her way out, following her cinematic.
This will be Mei’s second Winter skin overall, her Mei-rry skin being the other one. While Santa Mei is sure to continue being a holiday favorite, the Penguin skin is just so different we’d say it’s one of her best yet.
The price and rarity are currently unknown, but it will most likely be available as a Legendary based on how much of her base skin it changes, which means it would cost 3,000 coins to unlock from the Hero Gallery if you don’t want to wait and try your luck with loot boxes.
Mei is currently the only character we’ve seen included at all with teasers of Overwatch’s 2020 Winter Wonderland event, so the other heroes getting new skins are currently unknown, but we should keep getting previews until things kick off on December 15.
Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk is a large territory and sometimes you’ll want to defeat enemies from range. Among the game’s sniper and marksman rifles, here are the best ones to use in your loadouts.
Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the best options will let you knock someone, fully armored with a headshot, but the distance and quickness with which you can do so varies greatly.
Here, we consider a sniper to be any sniper or marksman that can effectively down a fully armored foe with one shot. Depending on how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount.
The best sniper is one that suits your style, but each rifle is unique and should be treated as such. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.
4. AX-50: Best loadout for Warzone
The most popular sniper in the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: Singuard Arms Marksman
Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape
This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG.
If you’re comfortable with the sway and want to make this even more mobile, feel free to replace the Grip Tape with a Tac Laser. But if you’re pairing this with a mobile AR like a RAM-7, AS VAL, or iron-sight M4A1, then it feels better to maintain the emphasis on accuracy.
3. SP-R 208: Best loadout for Warzone
The SP-R’s Lapua and Norma mags were nerfed in early October so the gun is no longer overpowered, but still very potent. Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: SP-R 26”
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags
Past the mid-range, the Kar98k’s damage and bullet velocity make it harder to manage against fully armored opponents. For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times.
You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the AX-50, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in the mid-range, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MP7, MP5, or AUG.
2. Kar98k: Best loadout for Warzone
Far from a traditional sniper, the Kar98k is one of the funnest guns in Warzone, albeit one of the hardest to use. With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS, this rifle takes the place of an AR in your traditional loadout and is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Sniper Scope
Perk: Sleight of Hand
At deep ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple downs in quick succession.
If you want added control, then the Sleight of Hand can be replaced. But this class feels great and you can pair it with a 60-round-mag MP7 for a very fun, balanced loadout.
1. HDR: Best loadout for Warzone
Verdansk’s most dangerous sniper, if you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: FTAC Champion
This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.
Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid- and short-range. That makes an M4A1 or CR-56 AMAX, with either iron sights or something like the G.I. Mini Reflex, the way to go.
There’s a ton of variety in play styles, even among the four best snipers in Warzone.
The other Sniper and Marksman rifles
There are two other snipers (Rytex AMR, Dragunov) and three other marksman rifles (EBR-14, MK2 Carbine, SKS) in Warzone. None of them are really worth bringing out.