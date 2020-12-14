Logo
Overwatch players will fall in love with this Mercy skin concept

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:17

by Lauren Bergin
Mercy Paris Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy has a whole host of cool skins, but this skin concept on Twitter will have Overwatch fans fall in love at first sight. 

Mercy has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes. The Alpine healer is a staple in pretty much every game at both the professional and casual level, and even has a song written about her. Yes, she’s just that popular.

This in turn has led to Blizzard designing a whole host of amazing skins for the hero, including her iconic Halloween witch skin and the devilish imp one. One of the most popular Mercy skins ever though was the Breast Cancer Awareness pink Mercy skin, and it’s one that fans have been begging Overwatch’ devs to release back into the game despite its high price point. 

One Twitter user has come to the rescue however. Although the pink Mercy skin doesn’t seem like it’ll be making a reappearance anytime soon, this Valentine style skin concept is every pink lover’s fantasy.

Blizzard EntertainmentThe Pink Mercy skin has become one of Overwatch’s most sought after items.

Fan creates the perfect Valentine Mercy concept

One Twitter user has went the extra mile to create a beautiful skin concept titled “Lovebringer Mercy”, a skin that would be the perfect way for Overwatch to celebrate the age old holiday.

Artist Dana Herberg (@Sunshxvine) put her heart and soul into transforming Mercy into cheeky little Valentine pixie. Sporting bright pink armor trimmed with gold hearts, baby pink ruffles all tied together with a rose adorned bow, the skin’s attention to detail is astounding.

A standout part of Sunshxvine’s design is the way that she has so easily infused little hearts into every piece of the design, making it instantly recognisable but not over the top.

Her weapon has also been decked out to mirror her cupid vibes, with her gun firing adorable but deadly hearts and her Caduceus Staff has been transformed into a romantic, ornate version of itself.

Loverbringer Mercy Stickers

Sunshxvine went one step further though. The skin concept itself fed into a wider idea for a Mercy themed Valentine’s Weekly Challenge.

Some possible spray concepts are included in the Lovebringer pack too, as well as a super cute icon. The sprays feature a pastel pink dove and love letter, alongside a sassy looking Mercy encased in a love heart.

The icon aligns perfectly with the weekly challenge icons we’ve seen before, replicating Blizzard’s style perfectly.

Will we be falling in love with Mercy this Valentine’s? Who knows, but Sunshxvine’s concept is well executed, fun and beautifully encapsulates the feeling of the romantic holiday. So will you choose Lovebringer Mercy to be your Valentine?

 

Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

Published: 14/Dec/2020 11:44

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character kneeling down with a red assault rifle
Epic Games

A Fortnite leaker has revealed that Epic Games are working on changing the battle royale’s aim assist system yet again, and it could be releasing in the near future. 

Just like with any popular multiplayer game, there are things in Fortnite that long-time players have taken issue with. It’s ranged from skill-based matchmaking to cheating and to the weapons that Epic Games add to the game, but one stands above them all – aim assist.

For the longest time, Fortnite players complained that aim assist was too strong on a controller – with many making the switch from mouse and keyboard, and a few others even going as far as saying it was akin to an aimbot. 

Aim assist was heaving nerfed back in May, in the v12.61 hotfix, and it looks as if Epic Games have another change up their sleeve for the assist if a new leak is to be believed. 

Epic Games
Aim Assist has always been a hotly debated topic in Fortnite.

The leak comes from Mang0e on Twitter, who has previously revealed details about new weapons and other new items coming to Fortnite. 

On December 13, the data miner tweeted: “Fortnite is working on new Aim-Assist/Targeting. In 15.00, a plugin called “𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑆𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚” was added. It’s description: “Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc”.” 

Mang0e also showed off an image of the changes, to show that the code of the game was changed. “Hopefully this will help improve Aim Assist’s current state,” the data miner added, with some replies taking that to mean that this change will lead to a substantial buff. 

Obviously, changes to the current system would point towards a boost on the current aim assist system, but as of now, that’s unconfirmed and we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Epic decides to do. 

As for when it could release, that’ll likely come later down the line rather than be added in the upcoming v15.10 update.