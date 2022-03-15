Overwatch teams already teasing their Overwatch 2 Sojourn skins

OWL teams have started to share designs for Overwatch 2’s Sojourn in their squads’ colors, and fans are already loving it.

After years of waiting we’re finally going to get a chance to try out Sojourn in the Overwatch 2 closed beta starting in April.

While it’ll be the first time the community will see her abilities and kit in action, whether we’ll see any of her unique skins is still up in the air.

In the meantime though, Overwatch League teams are already sharing concepts of what Sojourn could look like in their liveries.

NYXL Sojourn a hit already

Just to be clear, no official Sojourn skins have been revealed by Blizzard just yet, but these examples are probably pretty close to what her OWL skins will look like.

The New York Excelsior was one of the first teams to post their version of Sojourn, and fans were quick to show their appreciation in the replies.

Soon to follow was the Florida Mayhem with their own black and pink colorway, which also got Overwatch fans feeling some type of way in the replies. Trust us, check the responses and quote tweets to both at your own risk.

Florida Mayhem Sojourn, at your service. pic.twitter.com/n9NY8FR5PK — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) March 10, 2022

Toronto also got in on the fun, with a trading card version of their very own Sojourn as well.

With the 2022 season confirmed to be starting in less than 2 months from the time of writing, these are probably just the tip of the iceberg as well.

Ever wondered what Overwatch heroes would look like on Trainer cards? Well, look no further! 👀 And for those asking, yes. Sojourn is all we're going to be talking about for the next week. Who do you think she'd have on her Pokemon Team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xLvTYrvwuu — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) March 12, 2022

As we get closer to opening day, teams are sure to share the official designs for Sojourn’s OWL skins, instead of just great-looking concepts like these.

The Overwatch League returns on May 5 for 2022, and teams will be playing on Overwatch 2. One thing’s for sure, we’re sure to see more of Sojourn before then.