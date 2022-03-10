Overwatch 2 beta revealed: Release date, new heroes, how to play

Blizzard has finally announced the release date for the Overwatch 2 beta along with new heroes, modes and more.

Players have been eagerly awaiting news on Overwatch 2 ever since it was revealed that pros would be playing on an early build of the game in the Overwatch League’s fifth season in May.

Now, Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller has announced that a closed beta test will be launching on PC in late April while a closed beta has already begun for employees and pros.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 beta and how you can play.

How to sign up to play Overwatch 2 early

Currently, players can sign up at the Blizzard website and “opt in” for the beta. Doing so will let you gain access when it becomes available in late April.

There’s no guarantee that signing up will get you access, however, if you are lucky enough to partake, there will be a lot of new Overwatch content to sink your teeth into.

The beta will contain new maps, modes, reworks to existing characters and one addition hero: Sojourn.

Overwatch 2 beta maps

The new maps in Overwatch 2 will consist of escort map Circuit Royal, the hybrid Midtown and a couple of Push maps: New Queen Street and Colosseo.

Push is the latest mode in Overwatch that essentially combines payload with king of the hill, with teams competing in a tug-of-war to move a robot further into the enemy base.

Additionally, Overwatch 2 is played 5-vs-5 instead of 6-vs-6, so there will be a whole new dynamic for players to experience.

New heroes and reworks

The only new damage hero so far happens to be Sojourn, but there are a handful of reworks that will make old characters play completely different.

Orisa, Bastion, Sombra and Doomfist have all been changed significantly, so getting used to their new abilities should prove to be quite the challenge.

Orisa, Bastion, Sombra and Doomfist have all been changed significantly, so getting used to their new abilities should prove to be quite the challenge.