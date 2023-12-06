Official Overwatch 2 survey reveals tons of skins & players are blown away

A Blizzard survey emailed to players has revealed a plethora of potential Overwatch 2 skins and fans are absolutely in love with the designs.

Overwatch’s incredible skins are easily the most popular cosmetic item in the game and the devs celebrate them through in-game events, Battle Pass themes, and most-recently, big crossovers with properties like One Punch Man.

The developers have been cranking out numerous skins since OW2’s launch and it seems like they have plenty more in the pipeline according to an email that’s made its way to Reddit and social media accounts.

If you like cat girls, Alice in Wonderland, the opera, or just legendary skins in general, then you’re going to want to feast your eyes on these.

Fans say Overwatch 2 devs are “cooking” as multiple skin designs leak

In a post on Reddit, user ‘Transflection’ uploaded screenshots of an email they received from Blizzard about a survey about cosmetics.

“The survey basically consisted of one of these pictures and the questions being ‘Do you understand the theme of the skins?’, ‘Are the skins cohesive?’, ‘Do you play the characters that are in the images?’, and “Would you buy them?’” the user explained.

“There were more concept art images, but these are the ones that we don’t have in-game. I did have images like Bubble Bath Zen and Orisa concepts, S4 skins concepts, and other stuff that we already have that were asked of me.”

Images reveal a whole wave of skins ranging from cat versions of Kiriko and Reaper, Alice in Wonderland-themed designs for D.Va, Junkrat, Tracer and Junkerqueen, and some Phantom of the Opera-style skins of Cassidy, Mercy and Ana.

Blizzard Entertainment Alice in Wonderland skins could be a dream come true for fans.

One page even shows a variety of God-like skins including devil versions of Mauga, Sigma, Hanzo, and more. Fans were absolutely stunned by how cool the designs looked.

“If we don’t get the Catgirl/boy skins at some point I’m gonna be so disappointed,” one remarked.

“Phantom of the Opera Cassidy is so good omg. Please Blizz,” another pleaded.

Blizzard Entertainment These Overwatch 2 skins are God-like.

“How the hell did we end up with the worst battlepass since OW2 launch when they were cooking this sh*t?” someone else chimed in.

It’s not known if these skins will actually make it to the game, but judging by the reaction of fans, Blizzard may not want to disappoint. Expect to learn more and potentially see these come 2024.

