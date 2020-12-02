Logo
Overwatch

When is Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 event? Everything we know

Published: 2/Dec/2020 21:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch Winter Wonderland evemt
Blizzard Entertainment

Winter Wonderland

It’s finally December, which means Overwatch’s annual Christmas event dubbed Winter Wonderland is just around the corner. Here is everything we know about the upcoming event, when it comes out and what to expect.

Like most Overwatch events, there are a couple of things to know about Winter Wonderland: it will bring new skins and a limited-time game mode.

What special game modes will the event include?

In the case of Winter Wonderland, there are two: Mei’s Snowball Challenge and Yeti Hunter.

Just as with Summer Games and Halloween Terror 2020, don’t expect to see either mode revamped too heavily. Instead, what Blizzard has been doing is added some slight tweaks to the classics.

Mei hit with snowball in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei’s Snowball Offensive is expected to return.

With Mei’s Snowball Offensive, every player has to play as Mei with her primary fire shooting a snowball. If you hit an opponent, they’re eliminated and the team with no players remaining loses the round.

Meanwhile, Yeti Hunt has Mei players tasked with freezing a “Yeti” in the form of Winston on Nepal Village. It will be interesting to see how or if Blizzard decides to modify the modes like they’ve done in the past.

New Winter Wonderland skins

Winter Wonderland also introduces new skins themed around Christmas or just snow-themed attire including winter sports. Some of the popular skins from years past include Santa Torbjorn, Ugly Sweater 76, Nutcracker Zenyatta and Beachrat.

Orisa gets puppy for Christmas
Blizzard Entertainment
Players can unwrap all sorts of cosmetics.

It will be interesting to see which heroes get skins this year. Notably, D.Va, Baptiste, Brigitte, Genji and Echo don’t have any Winter Wonderland skins yet, so there is a chance they get some this time around.

When will the event start?

In the past, Winter Wonderland has begun on December, 13, 12, 11 and 10 with each day falling on a Tuesday.

Based on this, both December the 8 and December 15 are likely candidates. However, the 15 would leave just ten days between the event starting and Christmas, so that may play a factor for when Blizzard decides to kick off the festivities.

In any case, the event should be a fun one, especially as Overwatch 2 looms with BlizzCon on the horizon come February. Will this be the final Christmas event in the regular Overwatch game? We’ll have to wait and see.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.