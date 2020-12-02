When is Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 event? Everything we know

It’s finally December, which means Overwatch’s annual Christmas event dubbed Winter Wonderland is just around the corner. Here is everything we know about the upcoming event, when it comes out and what to expect.

Like most Overwatch events, there are a couple of things to know about Winter Wonderland: it will bring new skins and a limited-time game mode.

What special game modes will the event include?

In the case of Winter Wonderland, there are two: Mei’s Snowball Challenge and Yeti Hunter.

Just as with Summer Games and Halloween Terror 2020, don’t expect to see either mode revamped too heavily. Instead, what Blizzard has been doing is added some slight tweaks to the classics.

With Mei’s Snowball Offensive, every player has to play as Mei with her primary fire shooting a snowball. If you hit an opponent, they’re eliminated and the team with no players remaining loses the round.

Meanwhile, Yeti Hunt has Mei players tasked with freezing a “Yeti” in the form of Winston on Nepal Village. It will be interesting to see how or if Blizzard decides to modify the modes like they’ve done in the past.

New Winter Wonderland skins

Winter Wonderland also introduces new skins themed around Christmas or just snow-themed attire including winter sports. Some of the popular skins from years past include Santa Torbjorn, Ugly Sweater 76, Nutcracker Zenyatta and Beachrat.

It will be interesting to see which heroes get skins this year. Notably, D.Va, Baptiste, Brigitte, Genji and Echo don’t have any Winter Wonderland skins yet, so there is a chance they get some this time around.

When will the event start?

In the past, Winter Wonderland has begun on December, 13, 12, 11 and 10 with each day falling on a Tuesday.

Based on this, both December the 8 and December 15 are likely candidates. However, the 15 would leave just ten days between the event starting and Christmas, so that may play a factor for when Blizzard decides to kick off the festivities.

In any case, the event should be a fun one, especially as Overwatch 2 looms with BlizzCon on the horizon come February. Will this be the final Christmas event in the regular Overwatch game? We’ll have to wait and see.