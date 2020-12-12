Game-breaking Overwatch bug teleports Baby D.Va on Blizzard World - Dexerto

A ridiculous, literally earth-moving glitch is affecting Overwatch players on Blizzard World. And, like some bizarre magic trick, it makes Baby D.Va eject through walls and roofs all the way to her untimely death in Blizzard World’s lake.
To paint the picture, you’re D.Va and approaching the third point of Blizzard World with overtime nearing on the timer. Your team is relying on you, your pride is relying upon you, and you are unfortunately blasted down to just a sliver of HP.
Knowing how close the game is, you prepare for a desperate attempt to regain your MEKA as Baby D.Va upon being destroyed. But, when you eject and anticipate a tough road to re-mech, you find yourself amongst the clouds with nothing but deadly water below you.
This is precisely what happened to Reddit’s ‘The_Aztecks,’ who was attacking third point, indoors on Blizzard World before suddenly teleporting to their death as Baby D.Va in the water between the first two points.
The_Aztecks, less upset than confused, titled the situation succinctly: “Playing Mystery Heroes and experienced a glitch.” It makes sense that they weren’t particularly livid about the experience, since it was a game of Mystery Heroes in the Arcade and no SR was on the line.
But commenters suggested that this bug has popped up in other modes as well. The interestingly named ‘zombiedudestalker’ had but a concise, unfortunate anecdote to share in response: “lost a ranked game to this.”
It’s not clear precisely what they mean by “this,” as no one knows exactly whether or not this bug is limited to a certain section of Blizzard World or the map more generally. But it appears to be limited to the precise moment in which Baby D.Va is ejected from the MEKA.
It’s hard enough surviving as Baby D.Va, let alone when you’re dropping into a lake.
Knowing that there’s even the slightest possibility you can be teleported that far away is terrifying. But at the moment, Blizzard have yet to address the issue and it does, fortunately, appear to be very rare.
Cyberpunk 2077 is breaking records and generating critical acclaim despite its imperfections, and the community is generally happy with it too, but they still want some things fixed. Here are the top five issues players hope will be addressed soon.
Cyberpunk 2077 has lived up to expectations in many ways and deserves all the praise it’s getting. However, it’s far from perfect and deserves all the criticism too.
But where should CDPR begin? The community has come up with an extensive list of issues and discussed which ones should be a top priority. Here are the five that keep popping up.
Cyberpunk 2077 deserves all the praise it’s getting, but the criticism is warranted too.
Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system is flawed
Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system leaves a lot to be desired. It has a good variety of gear and weapons. They even have different manufactures and styles, which adds a sense of customization.
However, it all becomes redundant too quickly. You’re bombarded with slightly better upgrades in almost every mission. Just when you’re starting to enjoy a specific weapon or outfit, it becomes inferior to something else.
The community hoped they’d be able to establish a sense of attachment and connection to armor and weapons. It could be anything from unique attachments and customization options to an engraved name. Instead, they need to replace them every couple of minutes.
Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system encourages players to replace their weapons and gear all the time.
Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a reliable cover system
Cyberpunk 2077’s cover system works well enough, but it’s far from perfect. Players can hide behind almost anything and peep over or lean around corners while aiming down the sights.
However, it’s not very reliable and often leaves players exposed. The community has become increasingly frustrated with taking damage and even dying when taking cover. Nobody expects to be completely safe, but they shouldn’t be too vulnerable either.
Cyberpunk 2077’s combat feels slick, but the cover system could be better.
Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system is underdeveloped
Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system pales compared to what players are used to in Grand Theft Auto V. If a player commits a crime around witnesses, they receive a notification that a warrant is out for their arrest.
However, shortly after, police officers proceed to spawn out of nowhere. Then, all you need to do is move one block away, and they disappear in no time. It doesn’t even matter how serious your crime is or how many you’ve committed.
The community hopes the wanted system will be fixed, at least to the point where it makes sense. It’s far too easy to get away with dirty deeds, and police officers almost have no presence at all.
Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system needs an overhaul.
Skills and weapon mods aren’t very useful
Cyberpunk 2077’s skill trees and weapon mods look good enough on the surface. However, if you look at the numbers, they don’t offer much other than slight combat improvements.
Some of the physical skills are decent, like increased health, stamina, and the ability to regenerate out of combat. The stealth ones aren’t too bad either. But everything else, including weapon mods, doesn’t offer much beyond a slight damage increase.
It’s not the worst system by any means, but the community is a little disappointed in the lack of impact it has. Fortunately, it’s nothing a couple of tweaks and improvements can’t fix.
The skill system in Cyberpunk 2077 looks impressive, but players think it’s largely ineffective.
V’s personality is the same regardless of decisions
Last but not least, Cyberpunk 2077 players feel like there aren’t enough in-game choices and decisions to make their V stand out from the rest. It feels like the same character with the same personality no matter what you do.
Of course, different responses and decisions do shape mission endings and potential outcomes. There’s no denying that. However, players thought they’d be able to develop more of a persona based on their decisions.