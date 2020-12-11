Genius Overwatch trick lets you move enemy Symmetra’s teleporter

An Overwatch player has discovered an interesting interaction with Symmetra’s Teleporter — which can apparently be moved before it touches the ground.

Sym’s TP might have one of the most interesting stories of any ability in Overwatch. It started out as her ultimate, before eventually becoming a cooldown.

Being a regular move means we see it a lot more during matches, which is why it’s a bit surprising it took so long to find out about this interesting interaction.

In the clip above you can see that right after Symmetra puts her Teleporter down, Wrecking Ball swoops in with absolutely perfect timing to boop it off the ledge practically across the map.

It flies for a good distance and eventually lands down on the ground not anywhere close to where they wanted it, much to the disappointment of the friendly Roadhog who was ready and waiting to be transported.

Obviously Hammond and his Mech can do this, but the video also raises the question of whether it would be possible with another hero with similar abilities, like D.Va, Reinhardt, Brigitte, or Lucio to name a few.

Rein and D.Va, just like Wrecking Ball, would probably also require perfect positioning and timing to pull it off, and things would get even tougher from there, since you have less than a second before the TP fully deploys.

Not only does this stop unwanted visitors from dropping in, it also neutralizes one of Sym’s more annoying strategies of sending turrets through to melt your team as well. Really, anything you can do to slow down her building ultimate charge is welcome, so this is at least worth a shot.

If you like playing a character that has the ability to boop in their arsenal, it wouldn’t hurt to try and see if this is more widespread than just Wrecking Ball, and who knows? You might make some of those Symmetra mains out there very confused in the process.