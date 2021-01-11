Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch players freak out over mysterious Overwatch 2 teaser – is a new hero coming?

Published: 11/Jan/2021 20:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

While Overwatch isn’t getting any new heroes until its sequel is released, Blizzard seems to be teasing one ahead of BlizzCon 2021 in February and fans are loving it.

On January 11, a cryptic post was made on the Overwatch website detailing a correspondence from someone named “Asa Yamagami” to her husband, Toshiro Yamagami.

The post is accompanied by three photos. The first is of a desk that has two books, a lantern and a pencil holder on top of it. Additionally, there are two letters spread over the desk.

These letters are written and Japanese and are enlarged to make up the next two photos. Following that, there is a direct translation of the correspondence.

sojourn overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Sojourn is the only hero confirmed for Overwatch 2 so far.

In the past, Overwatch has teased new heroes through short stories, letters and transmissions, so this doesn’t seem too far-fetched or outside the realm of a character teaser.

Interestingly, when viewing the link on Instagram, the Overwatch 2 logo shows up, further suggesting this is related to the sequel.

While the letter itself is quite long, there are some interesting things that stand out. Primarily, it references a fox spirit on a few occasions.

“I will ask the fox spirit for strength to continue this fight and for wisdom for myself and for all of us,” Asa writes.

She goes on to conclude the letter writing, “I will close on the lighter note that I promised and say that I know if you were here you would remind me, ‘The kitsune can change your luck with a flick of even one of her tails.’ May she flick all nine of them and send some much-needed good fortune our way.”

A fox spirit hero has been greatly hinted at before. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan told players to search for graffiti on the Kanezaka death match map and found a hidden message inside with the word “yokai.”

Overwatch hero teaser
Reddit/DoctorDeadeye/Blizzard Entertainment
A fox hero has been teased in the past.

Yokai is a Japanese word for supernatural spirits, so there seems to be some connection to this and the letter.

Fans are very excited about the possibilities. “I’m hoping it’s some lead up to a new female ninja of some sort,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“My guess is that the daughter of the woman writing the letter and the man she’s writing to is one of Overwatch 2’s new heroes,” another remarked.

With BlizzCon Online coming in February, expect to see even more of these teasers, especially as the hype for Overwatch 2 continues to grow.

Call of Duty

How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:36

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

After being leaked through a Microsoft Store listing, it’s now confirmed that fans will be able to try out Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free from January 14 through January 21, 2021. Here’s what we know about it.

Free access weekends are nothing new for Call of Duty’s standard multiplayer. Every once in a while, Activision will allow players to try out a small selection of the newest multiplayer maps and modes for a short amount of time, with the obvious hopes that it’ll get them to buy the whole game.

While that is normal for the multiplayer (having happened multiple times with Modern Warfare and once already in Black Ops Cold War), the same cannot be said for Zombies modes, as that’s usually kept locked away in the full version. Now, that seems like it’ll be changing.

According to Activision, fans who don’t have the game will be getting free access to the game’s Zombies mode, from January 14 to January 21, 2021. The best part is that fans will have access to two separate modes during the free weekend: the standard Die Maschine experience and the new mode Cranked.

PlayStation players will also get access to Onslaught, a mode exclusive to the platform which allows two players to fight rounds of the undead on multiplayer maps.

Notably absent from the weekend is Dead Ops Arcade 3, a top-down, fan-favorite variant of the traditional Zombies mode. While this is a bit disappointing, it does make sense, as that’s viewed as more of bonus experience rather than one on the same level as the others.

How to download Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access

Activision/Microsoft
Players will be able to download the Zombies Free Access application soon via their platforms store.

Currently, the download link for the BOCW Zombies Free Access is not live yet, meaning there’s no way to actually download the application as of the time of this writing. It’s unknown if the link will go live early, giving players a chance to download it, or if they’ll have to wait until the 14th.

That being said, Treyarch has basically confirmed that it should be as easy as simply searching for it, downloading the application off of the Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net stores, and then playing it like any other free weekend.

Of course, once more concrete details become available, we’ll update this article with step-by-step instructions to help out fans who might wanna get their hands on it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before it’s available.