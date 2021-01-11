Overwatch players freak out over mysterious Overwatch 2 teaser – is a new hero coming?

While Overwatch isn’t getting any new heroes until its sequel is released, Blizzard seems to be teasing one ahead of BlizzCon 2021 in February and fans are loving it.

On January 11, a cryptic post was made on the Overwatch website detailing a correspondence from someone named “Asa Yamagami” to her husband, Toshiro Yamagami.

The post is accompanied by three photos. The first is of a desk that has two books, a lantern and a pencil holder on top of it. Additionally, there are two letters spread over the desk.

These letters are written and Japanese and are enlarged to make up the next two photos. Following that, there is a direct translation of the correspondence.

In the past, Overwatch has teased new heroes through short stories, letters and transmissions, so this doesn’t seem too far-fetched or outside the realm of a character teaser.

Read More: Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate griefs as Wrecking Ball

Interestingly, when viewing the link on Instagram, the Overwatch 2 logo shows up, further suggesting this is related to the sequel.

While the letter itself is quite long, there are some interesting things that stand out. Primarily, it references a fox spirit on a few occasions.

When I look at the link through Instagram it comes up with the Overwatch 2 logo so this is very likely a teaser for a new hero for this pic.twitter.com/40RzcXWtUZ — Proto VI (@CalebGamerOW) January 11, 2021

“I will ask the fox spirit for strength to continue this fight and for wisdom for myself and for all of us,” Asa writes.

Read More: Overwatch community loving bizarre Symmetra turret with legs

She goes on to conclude the letter writing, “I will close on the lighter note that I promised and say that I know if you were here you would remind me, ‘The kitsune can change your luck with a flick of even one of her tails.’ May she flick all nine of them and send some much-needed good fortune our way.”

A fox spirit hero has been greatly hinted at before. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan told players to search for graffiti on the Kanezaka death match map and found a hidden message inside with the word “yokai.”

Yokai is a Japanese word for supernatural spirits, so there seems to be some connection to this and the letter.

Fans are very excited about the possibilities. “I’m hoping it’s some lead up to a new female ninja of some sort,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“My guess is that the daughter of the woman writing the letter and the man she’s writing to is one of Overwatch 2’s new heroes,” another remarked.

With BlizzCon Online coming in February, expect to see even more of these teasers, especially as the hype for Overwatch 2 continues to grow.