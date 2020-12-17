 Overwatch players discover yet another hero teaser hidden on Kanezaka - Dexerto
Overwatch players discover yet another hero teaser hidden on Kanezaka

Published: 17/Dec/2020 18:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 hero teaser
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s latest Free-for-All map Kanezaka seems loaded with secrets. While players believe they’ve already found a clue to a new hero out in the open, others have delved deeper into the map’s graffiti and have made a big discovery.

The idea to look closer at graffiti on the map actually came from Game Director Jeff Kaplan himself during a developer update video uploaded on YouTube.

According to Kaplan, he advised paying attention to “every piece of graffiti” for some important story easter eggs, especially those from the Shimada clan.

Now, players believe they’ve found what Kaplan was referencing. In a post on Reddit, user ‘DoctorDeadeye’ noticed that a piece of graffiti has a hidden message inside and decided to outline the stylized text.

Yokai on the new Overwatch map
Reddit/DoctorDeadeye/Blizzard Entertainment
Could “yokai” be a reference to a new hero?

“The word is ‘yokai’ — a Japanese word for supernatural spirits, often with animal forms,” the user explained. “The map also features many foxes, including one in the graffiti. According to yokai folklore, foxes have the ability to assume human form, and both tricksters and messengers of the gods.”

The graffiti itself features a fox of sorts as well. This is an important detail, because of a report by Game Informer Executive Editor Andrew Reiner during BlizzCon 2019.

Reiner claimed that he saw the silhouettes of four still-unannounced heroes during his visit, but one, in particular, caught his eye.

“The hero that stood out the most, and I couldn’t take my eyes off of, appeared to be a female with short hair. At her side and standing up to her knees was a fuzzy little critter with pointy ears and an equally pointy tail. It looked like a fennec fox, but with longer ears and a more aggressive stance,” he wrote.

He went on to add that the hero wielded a four-sided weapon, which was similar to a shuriken, but much thicker. As for the animal, he had no idea whether or not it would actually be on the battlefield.

It’s possible that this graffiti could be a reference to the unnamed “yokai” hero that Reiner saw. In any case, we may be learning more come February when additional information about Overwatch 2 is expected to be revealed at BlizzCon.

Overwatch player designs the perfect Winter Wonderland skin for D.Va

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:52

by Lauren Bergin
D.VA Christmas Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va is most likely Overwatch’s most popular tank, and she’s got her fair share of amazing skins. One fan, however, has decided to create a hilarious skin concept just in time for Christmas. 

Overwatch is renowned for being great at bringing in the festive season with a bang. The annual Winter Wonderland event gets fans from all across the globe hyped, and this year is no different.

With a host of cool new skins and challenges just waiting to be unlocked, sadly D.Va mains weren’t able to play the Korean hero due to a game-breaking bug which gave her infinite health. For a few hours the fan favorite tank didn’t get to see any winter action, and she still hasn’t gotten a Christmas skin.

So, in order to give D.Va a little bit of love, one fan has created this priceless skin concept just in time for the holidays.

D.Va Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
The Korean idol still doesn’t have a Christmas skin.

Fun D.Va skin concept

Reddit user itmesuperb, has created a festive D.Va that will have fans laughing all the way to Busan.

Entitled Deer.Va, the skin sees her iconic MEKA transformed into a large deer, with the window being the animal’s tongue and two antlers sticking out of the top. The suit’s front guns have also been transformed into tiny reindeers, and the iconic pink paint has been replaced by a fawn brown.

While the MEKA design itself is adorable, it’s baby D.Va that will leave fans chuckling. Instead of her tight, streamlined bodysuit the cute little idol has been transformed into, well, a carrot. Holding a smaller version of the vegetable in one hand with a cheeky little wink, D.Va’s really feeling the Christmas spirit.

I made a winter skin for D.VA, If @Jeff could please add it to the game. :prayemoji: from r/Overwatch

Fans react

While the artwork itself is slightly shaky and the concept is clearly more jocular than serious, the post has received 8.1k upvotes, and is attracting even more.

One fan referred to her demeched form as being “Baby C.rt,” while another referred to the idea as “hilarious and I love it”.

Another fan really took the concept and ran with it, starting a debate as to whether or not the MEKA’s nose should be red. With one respondent asking “what if the noes turns red when she’s on fire” and another commenting “it has to glow red when you defence matrix”, it’s pretty clear fans are loving this idea.

Will we see a fun D.Va skin come to Overwatch next year? Tank mains would certainly love to see the fan favorite have some sort of holiday skin, so maybe if you ask Santa enough times he’ll deliver it next year!