Overwatch 2 shows off two of the three heroes coming to the game next year

During the BlizzCon Opening Ceremony, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller showed off two new heroes that are coming in 2024.

Overwatch 2 is all about its heroes. The powerful superheroes (and villains) with their abilities are at the heart of the shooter. They’re the lifeblood of the game so it’s always a big deal when more are announced.

Today, Mauga was announced and playable over the weekend for the game. The Tank has been the most requested character since 2019 when he was first announced, and this is a very immediate reward for anyone looking for more heroes.

However, he’s not the only upcoming hero getting the spotlight. Indeed, the Overwatch 2 team revealed a lot more of what to expect next year.

A new DPS and Support will be coming next year

Blizzard announced that 2024 will have three new heroes coming during the BlizzCon Opening Ceremony. Game Director Aaron Keller revealed artwork for two of those heroes during the presentation.

The next hero after Mauga is a DPS hero called Vanture. It looks like they have a drill and a strong burrowing theme based on the new artwork shown.

The other hero is a Support who only has the code name Space Ranger. Unsurprisingly, they seem to have a space theme.

No further details were shared about either past concept art. That said, this will be the first DPS hero released since Overwatch 2’s launch with Sojourn.

We will have to wait for further details about her kit and abilities, but we’ll be there once it’s all revealed.