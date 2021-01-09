Logo
Overwatch community loving bizarre Symmetra turret with legs

Published: 9/Jan/2021 22:20

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

One creative Overwatch fan has given Symmetra’s turrets something no one has ever thought they needed: legs. And the addition caused quite the reaction online.

Symmetra’s turrets, annoying as they are, have been around since day one, and while she can throw them now and only use a total of three now compared to the six she used to be able to deploy before her rework in 2018, they function in a similar way.

They can be stuck to any surface on the map, but one thing they can’t do is just get up and move, until now, as Irish Overwatch creator ‘Andygmb’ has given the adorable little orbs big ol’ Echo-like legs to strut around on.

The limbs do look like they sprouted right out of the turrets, and they aren’t just copy/pastes of Echo’s despite our comparison — these are completely original 3D creations, added on to the in-game turret.

Before you start wondering, no, this is not in Overwatch and was made in a separate program. But Andy did provide us with a few previews of what could be if Blizzard were to take his suggestion and roll with it.

andygmb
You’re playing defense on Hollywood and see this coming towards you, which direction are you running?

On Twitter, there seemed to be a general consensus that seeing Sym’s turrets with legs is absolutely “terrifying” and reminded one user of those Boston Dynamics robots, which are also very creepy in their own right.


Over on Reddit, everyone was also either rightly disturbed by a walking Symmetra turret, or they fell in love with the design, literally. We won’t even talk about the degeneracy they got into. Instead, we’ll just leave this link right here, and if you want you can read through the comments for yourself — just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Besides giving us some serious Portal 2 vibes, it also makes you wonder what it would be like if Sym deployed turrets similar to how Ashe sends out B.O.B., most likely that would be massively overpowered, but make for a great custom game mode.

For now, it’s still not possible to import external assets into the Overwatch Workshop, and while there have been a ton of features added, this means it would be tough to actually make in-game.

We don’t think Jeff Kaplan has plans to give the turret legs in Overwatch 2, but heroes will have upgradable abilities in the new PvE mode, so who’s to say it couldn’t really happen?

When will the DMR be nerfed in Warzone (again)?

Published: 9/Jan/2021 20:00 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 20:12

by Joe Craven
DMR 14 in BOCW with Warzone Logo
Treyarch

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new meta has emerged, and it’s all about the DMR 14. Despite the tactical rifle having already been nerfed once, the majority of the player-base has been vocal about it needing to be toned down yet again.

Call of Duty fans have been able to enjoy Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone since the two games merged on December 16. A semi-automatic tactical rifle, the DMR has been dominant since Season 1 began, and fans are keen to see a nerf and a meta shakeup.

We’ve seen various metas emerge in the past – weapons like the Grau and the Bruen had their time in the spotlight. Each time, Infinity Ward have later nerfed them, to keep the game balanced, as well as fresh.

That has not been the case with the DMR yet, as it has remained right at the top of Warzone’s weapon pool for over a month now, despite having already been nerfed once.

Warzone DMR 14
Activision
The DMR 14 has become the go-to primary weapon in Warzone.

Warzone players want the DMR nerfed again

After nearly a month of public outcry, Raven Software finally implemented a nerf to the DMR, along with three other weapons, reducing the tactical rifle’s headshot damage and increasing its recoil.

However, despite this, many claim that there isn’t really any major difference, as the DMR continues to be an insurmountable force on Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Consequently, players have been eager to see the gun nerfed again.

Raven have already tweeted out that they’re continuing to monitor any aspect of Warzone that users are having complaints about, so the DMR should be high up on their list. We expect another adjustment to be rolled out sooner rather than later, perhaps when the game’s next patch gets released on Thursday, January 14.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

What else needs to be nerfed in Warzone? Diamatti, Type 63, more

The Type 63 is another semi-auto tactical rifle that’s almost just as good as the DMR. It too was nerfed in the Jan. 6 balancing patch but continues to be really powerful. The only reason it’s not been complained about as much is that it’s still in the shadows of the DMR and not many people are familiar with its potency.

That and the dual-wield Diamattis (which were also toned down on Jan. 6) both need another round of nerfs, simply because the first tuning update didn’t really change anything in terms of how powerful these weapons are and how often they get used.

Perhaps the only gun that was nerfed in the previous patch that maybe doesn’t need to be touched again is the Mac 10, especially since it’s not really as overpowered as the others in this list and also because there are so many other viable SMGs that nerfing this one to the ground won’t accomplish much.

While it’s not certain that any of these weapons will be the target of more tuning in the coming weeks, if they are, expect them to be tweaked sooner rather than later.