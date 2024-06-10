Overwatch players baffled as Xbox Games Showcase completely ignores OW2

Overwatch 2 players were not happy after seeing their game left out of the Xbox Games Showcase without as much of a mention.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 is arriving later in June, but you would have no idea that was the case if you watched the Xbox Games Showcase.

Despite receiving glowing reviews from critics and fans alike for unveiling a ton of unique titles and some bold announcements, Overwatch 2 was nowhere to be found.

Once the dust had settled and the last games were revealed, Overwatch players voiced their frustration on social media, wondering where their game was, especially considering Activision-Blizzard is now owned by Microsoft.

“Xbox showcase was INCREDIBLY good, but holy f**k what a kick in the d*ck that Overwatch wasn’t there AT ALL,” voiced popular tank player and Twitch streamer Flats. “Sure it probably would have just been a new season trailer or new hero preview but to not be included at all is SO BAD.”

“How can we expect Overwatch to see any significant growth when they don’t even market new changes on the big stage. Not to mention Blizzcon is canceled this year so there’ll be even less eyes on OW2,” chimed in fellow streamer Warn.

The conversation spread with other fans sharing a similar sentiment. “I am unbelievably livid rn, they talked about WoW and Diablo but not Overwatch,” said another.

While the frustration from Overwatch players is understandable, it’s not like the game has any monumental announcements on the way. Season 11 may be coming soon, but it won’t feature a new hero – one of the biggest selling points of any OW season. A new support hero, Space Ranger, isn’t slated to arrive until Season 12.

Instead, Blizzard and Microsoft may have found it better to wait until other studios have concluded their announcements to unveil Season 11. After all, this season appears to be more geared toward existing Overwatch players and may not be the best at attracting new ones. For instance, one of the big things coming in S11 are a couple of map overhauls.

Nonetheless, with Season 11 drawing near, fans shouldn’t have long to wait until Blizzard reveals more about the season, including a new Push map in the form of Runasapi.