Overwatch 2’s mysterious new Support hero draws comparisons to LoL’s Senna

Overwatch 2’s mysterious new Support is already drawing comparisons to League of Legends’ Senna amid fan speculation of their abilities and lore from the new teaser.

At the 2023 Xbox Showcase, Blizzard decided to tease players with what they can expect in the upcoming Season 6. The Reveal trailer for Overwatch 2: Invasion, saw many teasers from the new Story missions, new Co-op mode, and updates to the firing range.

And right as the end card faded out from the trailer, they even teased the new Support hero, with the character jumping into the air, silhouetted by the sun. It was already confirmed we would be getting a new Support hero in Season 6, and this is our first official teaser.

With the new glimpse, players are already speculating what the new hero will bring to the game, with many comparisons to Senna from League of Legends.

In a Reddit thread discussing the new hero, the OP inserted a picture of Senna with the teased OW2 picture. Most likely due to the visual similarities they share, and the fact Senna is a Support character in LoL as well.

“I’m glad someone else had the same thought that I did, I really hope she functions like Senna,” one player commented.

In another thread discussing the upcoming Support hero, some players were drawing comparisons to Senna’s weapon of choice as well. With many speculating their gun could work similar to Senna’s, whose weapon both heals allies and damages enemies.

If that speculation holds true, that would put the new Support hero as another hero next to Ana who’s primary fire doubles as both damage and healing.

Many others were also speculating what their abilities could entail, with players hoping their weapon is a shotgun. As not only will it mean the Support lineup will finally have a shotgun user, it might even be a good hero to counter-diving DPS.

Even San Francisco Shock’s Support player Oh “FiNN” Se-Jin even pointed out the similarities of the new teased Support character to Senna in the post above. “My favorite character Senna,” they joked.

However, we are still quite a while away from Season 6, as it’s slated for an August 10 release. And we’re still about to get into Season 5 this week. But as Season 5 goes along, we would most likely get more teasers from the devs.