Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate finds new way to grief as Wrecking Ball - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer extraordinaire Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca lost his cool during a January 7 broadcast when his Wrecking Ball teammate unintentionally griefed him.

Dafran has been making waves on Twitch since returning amid starting his career as a farmer – and he hasn’t lost his touch, with the DPS star’s aim being the envy of anyone who has ever played an FPS game.

Just like many other streamers, Francesca has really taken to playing Rust, but found himself returning to Overwatch just in time to discover a new way for Wrecking Ball players to screw him over with what he would later call an “Amazon Prime Delivery.”

The Danish streamer was in a tightly-contested Overwatch battle on Watchpoint Gibraltar, having managed to hold the enemy team before the first checkpoint. While his team seemed prime to win on their attack, the opposition dug in their heels and seemed to be outdoing Dafran’s squad.

Sensing that he had to make some crazy plays to secure the win, he started with picking off the enemy Baptiste before landing three quick direct shots on Mercy to eliminate the opposition’s supports.

Following this, he picked off the enemy Soldier with a Flashbang into a double headshot combo, and seemed to be on the verge of securing victory – when suddenly his own Wrecking Ball messed everything up by booping the Roadhog right towards him, where the tank was able to hook and kill Dafran.

“You booped him to me!” the farmer raged. “You f**king killed me, Ball! You literally griefed the whole game by playing Ball and then you f**king kill me! Oh my God. What the f**k?!”

Despite Francesca’s tilt, his team remained calm and collected, fragged out and managed to push the payload into the yellow box of victory to win in the end.

“Holy sh*t, my blood pressure, dude,” he joked. “This is why I want to play Rust. So I don’t deal with this sh*t. I don’t want to die from an aneurysm, dude.”

After the match ended, the streamer viewed the sequence in the replay viewer to show exactly how he was screwed over.

“I killed three people here, I’m about to get away and boom!” he cried. “Amazon Prime Delivery. What the f**k, dude? I swear to God if we didn’t win this.”

Luckily, Dafran managed to keep his rage in check for the most part. Otherwise, the streaming sensation could very well have been looking at another ban from the platform if he took things a step too far.