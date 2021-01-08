 Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate finds new way to grief as Wrecking Ball - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate finds new way to grief as Wrecking Ball

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Instagram/farmerdafran/Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Dafran

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer extraordinaire Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca lost his cool during a January 7 broadcast when his Wrecking Ball teammate unintentionally griefed him.

Dafran has been making waves on Twitch since returning amid starting his career as a farmer – and he hasn’t lost his touch, with the DPS star’s aim being the envy of anyone who has ever played an FPS game.

Just like many other streamers, Francesca has really taken to playing Rust, but found himself returning to Overwatch just in time to discover a new way for Wrecking Ball players to screw him over with what he would later call an “Amazon Prime Delivery.”

The Danish streamer was in a tightly-contested Overwatch battle on Watchpoint Gibraltar, having managed to hold the enemy team before the first checkpoint. While his team seemed prime to win on their attack, the opposition dug in their heels and seemed to be outdoing Dafran’s squad.

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
The former OWL pro is a farmer and Twitch streamer.

Sensing that he had to make some crazy plays to secure the win, he started with picking off the enemy Baptiste before landing three quick direct shots on Mercy to eliminate the opposition’s supports.

Following this, he picked off the enemy Soldier with a Flashbang into a double headshot combo, and seemed to be on the verge of securing victory – when suddenly his own Wrecking Ball messed everything up by booping the Roadhog right towards him, where the tank was able to hook and kill Dafran.

“You booped him to me!” the farmer raged. “You f**king killed me, Ball! You literally griefed the whole game by playing Ball and then you f**king kill me! Oh my God. What the f**k?!”

Despite Francesca’s tilt, his team remained calm and collected, fragged out and managed to push the payload into the yellow box of victory to win in the end.

“Holy sh*t, my blood pressure, dude,” he joked. “This is why I want to play Rust. So I don’t deal with this sh*t. I don’t want to die from an aneurysm, dude.”

After the match ended, the streamer viewed the sequence in the replay viewer to show exactly how he was screwed over.

“I killed three people here, I’m about to get away and boom!” he cried. “Amazon Prime Delivery. What the f**k, dude? I swear to God if we didn’t win this.”

Luckily, Dafran managed to keep his rage in check for the most part. Otherwise, the streaming sensation could very well have been looking at another ban from the platform if he took things a step too far.

Entertainment

Popular Twitch extension BTTV stands against PogChamp emote removal

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:22

by Brad Norton
Twitch PogChamp emote
Twitch / BetterTTV

Share

Twitch

The creators behind one of the most widely used Twitch extensions, ‘BetterTTV’ (BTTV), have refused to pull PogChamp emotes from its service in light of recent controversy.

Despite the January 6 announcement from Twitch that PogChamp emotes would be removed from the platform, BTTV will still be carrying forward with the icon and all of its variations.

As a result of controversial statements from the “face of the emote,” Twitch moved to wipe its slate clean of any association.

The removal of the global emote sent shockwaves throughout the streaming community. Many of the most popular content creators were understanding, however, even offering new suggestions so that the “sentiment and use of Pog [can] live on.”

Just 24 hours removed from the announcement though, and one of the most widespread extensions has no plans to follow suit. BTTV has long been a popular browser extension and its users will still be able to share PogChamps in chat moving forward.

“BTTV has never removed emotes due to controversies,” its leader ‘Night’ said in a statement to Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau. Regardless of recent drama, it “likely won’t result” in the removal of PogChamp emotes either.

“Users have the ability of choice on our platform,” they added. This means that avid Twitch chatters will still be able to get their fix through the third-party extension. 

The emotes won’t be accessible on the base version of Twitch moving forward, though BTTV users will still be able to share Pogs around as before.

Not only does this pertain to the standard PogChamp emote, but also its many variations. From POGGERS to PogU and everything in between, the global emote took on a life of its own.

Similar third party extension FrankerFaceZ (FFZ) took the opposite stance in response to the news. “We’ll be removing depictions of the person from FFZ, but it may take some time,” they confirmed on January 7.

“We’re always grateful we get to be part of the continued evolution of emote culture and positive Twitch community symbolism.

Twitch has plans to allow for the spirit of the emote to live on in some capacity. We already have a few novel ideas from the community. It’s only a matter of time until we see what the Amazon-backed platform has in store.

Meanwhile, PogChamp and all of its variations are still accessible through BTTV. It doesn’t appear as though that will be changing anytime soon.