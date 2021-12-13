Overwatch Winter Wonderland event delayed

Overwatch players will have to wait a little while longer for the Winter Wonderland event to get going this year. The good news is, it shouldn’t be very long.

The annual Winter Wonderland event usually gets going in Overwatch around the second week of December each year.

For 2021, players were expecting to see things kick off on Tuesday, December 14, but it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland delayed

On December 13, Overwatch Community Manager AndyB told players we’d have a few more days to wait for Winter Wonderland to begin.

“Because of unforeseen circumstances, we needed to push the start of the event back by just a few days,” he wrote. “Personal opinion, but the art team really sleighed it with this year’s legendary skins.”

Advertisement

So instead of starting on Tuesday, it looks like Winter Wonderland 2021 will start on Thursday, December 16 instead. Thursday being the other day of the week that devs like to send updates out on.

While we’ll have to wait for things to get going, we could start seeing previews of the new skins coming for 2021 soon. Based on Andy’s “sleigh” comment, one lucky hero just might be getting a Santa skin.

Who could it be? Well, D.Va still doesn’t have a Winter Wonderland skin after all these years, but at this point it’s really too early to say for sure.

Advertisement

Read More: Secret Overwatch setting change makes it way easier to detect enemies

Whichever heroes end up getting new skins, expect the Overwatch Winter Wonderland event to get going on Thursday, December 16.