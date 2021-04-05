When is Overwatch Archives 2021 event? Date, skins, more - Dexerto

The Overwatch Archives event is one of the most popular on the calendar with an assortment of four-player story missions, cool skins, and plenty of lore. Here is everything we know about the 2021 installment so far.

The event first began in 2017 when it was just known as “Uprising.” This event brought forth the first canon story mission in the Overwatch universe and has been an event staple since.

While it’s not the first Overwatch event to feature PvE combat with the first being Halloween Terror, it’s the first that created a completely dynamic story and is the basis for Overwatch 2’s upcoming campaign.

Uprising isn’t the only playable mission either. There are two others, added in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the Retribution and Storm Rising have players work together to fight against Talon and other enemy forces.

Prepare to experience the past while fighting for the future. The Overwatch Archives are back starting April 6! pic.twitter.com/whwjyGL9T2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 4, 2021

What Overwatch Archive skins will be available?

The Archives event skins are some of the best in the game, and 2021 definitely does not disappoint, featuring heroes in all kinds of attire or uniforms from all over.

First, we got a look at the new “Mousquetaire” Widowmaker and “Bushi” Genji skins as previews before the event got started and all that remains to be seen now is which other heroes will be getting in on the fun.

Overwatch Archives 2021 skins

I will not falter. Slice through your enemies as Bushi Genji when the Overwatch Archives return on April 6! pic.twitter.com/ZkwKZBQj3Q — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 5, 2021

Legendary — 3,000 coins

We’ll continue to add to this list as more skins get revealed with images and price as the event gets going, so be sure to check back.

When will Overwatch Archives 2021 start?

Even though last year in 2020 Archives began in March, we’re back to the regular starting window for 2021, with things kicking off on April 6.

Archives will run for exactly three weeks, until April 27, so be sure to have all the skins and other items you want purchased by then.

Based on the teasers we’ve seen so far, a brand new PvE mission might be wishful thinking, but we’re definitely in store for some awesome new skins at least.