Devastating Overwatch glitch makes Brigitte players eliminate themselves - Dexerto

It seems like with every Overwatch patch, a new assortment of bugs are discovered that can sometimes completely alter the game. The newest of these glitches affects the shield-wielding support Brigitte, making anyone who plays her a potential victim.

Brigitte’s Shield Bash is probably her best ability outside of her ultimate, as it stuns whoever it comes into contact with, leaving that enemy vulnerable. It can also be used for mobility purposes, like allowing players get back onto the map after being knocked off.

This is exactly what Boston Uprising main support Hong-gyu ‘Faith’ Kim planned on using it for during the Finals of the SteelSeries Invitational on February 28.

The event featured four Overwatch League teams in a pre-season tournament: the aforementioned Uprising, the LA Gladiators, the London Spitfire, and the Paris Eternal.

During the Uprising’s match against the Gladiators, Grant ‘Moth’ Espe managed to boop both Faith and his Orisa teammate, Ji-won ‘Stand1’ Seo off the Eichenwalde bridge.

However, Faith wasn’t off completely, and managed to use Shield Bash to get back to safety – or, at least that’s what should have happened. Bizarrely, as you can see, Faith goes flying in the complete opposite direction and falls off the bridge on the other side.

“Wait, what just happened?!” the commentator exclaimed, unsure on what he had just witnessed.

Over on Reddit, some players believe this glitch was the result of a previously-discovered tech that allows Brigitte to travel insane distances with Shield Bash when she’s hit with a knockback ability.

The problem with this theory, however, it that there really isn’t a projectile or ability that Faith comes into contact with when using Shield Bash – unless it was Lucio’s boop itself that causes it, despite the fact Brig was hit earlier on.

Some others have suggested that there is a little lip that Faith bashed off while pressing jump, and that caused him to gain such an outrageous momentum boost.

In any case, this is something that Brigitte players may want to be wary of until Blizzard ever decides to address it in a future patch.