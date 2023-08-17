Overwatch 2’s next PvE story mission has already been revealed

A future Overwatch 2 PvE mission taking place after the events of OW2 Invasion has already been revealed.

The Overwatch 2 story campaign finally launched with the start of Season 6, giving players a total of three canon missions to complete that push the story forward.

Although the next batch of PvE missions aren’t set to be released until sometime next year, we already have a very good idea about what at least one of those missions will be about.

If you haven’t played through the Invasion story just yet, be forewarned that there are spoilers ahead. So, you may want to do that before proceeding. You good? Okay then, let’s get on with it.

Next Overwatch 2 story mission revealed by Blizzard

At the end of the Gothenburg mission, as Overwatch continues to battle and investigate Null Sector, Zenyatta meditates on his past with Ramattra and monastery leader Mondatta.

While Ramattra would go on to become the boss of Null Sector, Mondatta would be assassinated by Widowmaker, who, alongside Talon agent Sombra, find Zenyatta in Suravasa, ending the missions on a cliffhanger.

Blizzard Entertainment Genji and company appear to save Zenyatta from Talon.

During BlizzCon 2021, a big presentation was held showing off the Overwatch 2 PvE missions, including one that seems to take place right where Invasion left off.

It should be noted that a lot of footage from the Invasion missions was featured during this presentation, so unless things have drastically changed, it seems like the plot picks up in India.

(segment begins at 31:55)

Storyboards show the Overwatch aircraft carrying Cassidy, Tracer, Echo and Pharah get shot down, while Genji saves Zenyatta from Talon by attacking Sombra and Widowmaker.

Suravasa mission footage shows that Zenyatta will be playable in this mission, where you’ll be able to fight Widowmaker and other Talon forces alongside the Overwatch team recruited thus far.

During this battle, the temple also starts burning down and players are tasked to escape, similar to the ending of the Rio mission from Invasion.

Interestingly, the OW2 gameplay trailer from 2019 also showed cutscenes where an Omnic, possibly either Maximilien or Zenyatta meet with Doomfist where he tells them they have “made their choice.”

There is also a more formal meeting between Genji and Zenyatta, but it’s unclear if these scenes are flashbacks that take place prior to the Invasion ending or after it.

Blizzard Entertainment Does Genji fight through Talon to reach Zenyatta?

Overwatch 2 PvE cutscenes leaked?

While that may be all we have to go off for official reveals, but it also seems like players will be getting the opportunity to play as Talon in other missions down the line.

In an interview with Dexerto, Game Producer Monika Lee explained that the devs “want to make sure [Talon heroes] have their time to shine.”

Additionally, back in 2022, seemingly leaked cinematic stills appeared online under the names “Reunion” and “HON2120.”

As Dexerto reported, the first leaked image shows a Talon meeting featuring Moira and Sigma, with the support telling someone off-screen that the tank was “not ready for field duties.”

The other two images showcase a conversation between Orisa and Doomfist where the gauntlet-wielder says that he has taken her place as the “protector of Numbani” leading the Omnic to call his destiny “as bad as Talon.” Whether or not the images or real or not, remains uncertain.

We may have to wait until 2024 to play the next chapter, but at least we have an idea of what to expect when the new batch of Overwatch 2 PvE missions eventually release.