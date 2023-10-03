Overwatch 2 Season 7 Halloween event: Start date, skins, game mode & more

As Halloween is almost upon us, it means Overwatch 2’s seasonal spooky event is coming with Season 7, so here is all we know to expect about this year’s iteration.

Every year, Overwatch 2 is sure to remind us that October is the spookiest time of the year with an annual seasonal event celebrating all things frightening in-game.

Normally, players would be treated to the annual Halloween Terror with Junkerstein’s Revenge turning Hollywood and Eichenwalde into a horror show. However, in 2022, the devs saw fit to release a new PvE brawl, Wrath of the Bride, a sequel to Junkerstein’s Revenge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This year, things remain mostly under wraps for now. But we do have a better look into what we can expect from the Halloween event as devs have released an official teaser weeks ahead of time. And it looks like this year’s Halloween event will be a crossover with Diablo 4, named Rise of Darkness.

So here is all know of 2023’s Halloween event.

Rise of Darkness will be released on October 10, hand in hand with Season 7.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Halloween event: Game mode

We currently have no concrete details as to what to expect in the new Halloween game mode, however, traditionally previous game modes, Junkerstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride, were both PvE brawl modes. Thus, we can assume something similar is on the way this time around as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And in the teaser, we can see a Halloween-themed version of Blizzard World with NPC bots roaming around the area, which is in line with the typical PvE brawl mode of previous events.

Article continues after ad

However, once we get an official look into Rise of Darkness’ game mode, we will update you here.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Halloween event: Skins

In the teaser, we had a look into two different skins that will be releasing with the new crossover event.

The major skin teased was Lilith Moira, which sees Moira dressing up as the Queen of Succubi from Diablo 4. Another hero’s skin that was teased is Wrecking Ball’s skin.

Article continues after ad

However, we have no official confirmation of who Wrecking Ball’s Rise of Darkness skin will be crossing over with. Of course, Lilith Moira and Wrecking Ball’s skin will most likely not be the only crossover skins to be released with the event.

Article continues after ad

And that’s all we know of 2023’s Halloween event so far. We will keep this article updated as more information comes out on Rise of Darkness.