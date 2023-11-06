Overwatch 2 players find in-game lore from 2018 for new hero Venture

Overwatch 2 players have uncovered in-game lore for future DPS hero Venture in the Petra deathmatch map released all the way back in 2018.

BlizzCon 2023 has been one of the biggest events for Blizzard’s flagship shooter Overwatch 2. With several announcements about new heroes, revamps to the competitive mode, and the early hands-on preview of the Samoan tank Mauga, the future of Overwatch is looking optimistic.

Outside of Mauga, we got a look at two new heroes that will be released in Season 10 and Season 12. Venture the new DPS character will join the roster in Season 10, whilst codenamed support character “Space Ranger” will enter the fray come Season 12.

Like many Overwatch heroes before them, Venture has deep ties to the lore of the pre-existing roster and world, with players discovering in-game lore for the character has existed since 2018.

OW2 players discover in-game lore for Venture dating back to 2018

Investigative Overwatch 2 players have discovered that the deathmatch map Petra shares a symbol with the badge on Venture’s shoulder. This makes complete sense as Petra is clearly an archaeological dig site, making it apt for a hero like Venture to have explored.

Venture’s mark is displayed on several items throughout the map, including a tent, duffel bag, laptop screens, coolers, and air balloon carriage. The spearhead-esque logo leaves much to the imagination, not giving away information about its meaning.

What makes this even more remarkable is that the map Petra was released back in 2018, five years before Venture’s official announcement at BlizzCon 2023.

The mysterious mark Venture and Petra share together are yet to be fully deciphered, but it does mean we know Venture already has deep ties within the Overwatch lore. This could potentially be setting up for further lore events in Overwatch, or teasing ties Venture may have with the other heroes. One thing is for sure though, Blizzard is clearly planting seeds well in advance.