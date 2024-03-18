Overwatch 2 players wonder what happened to “peak” classic event

Overwatch used to run this classic event that features a particular game mode, and now players are wondering why it hasn’t returned in Overwatch 2.

There was a point in Overwatch where things got slightly stale. The same event year after year, with minimal changes and additions to the game, worried some players about where it was all headed.

But if there’s one thing that kept the game exciting, it was the Overwatch Archives event. This event offered players a PvE game mode that featured the game’s original lore, allowing players to essentially go through actual missions that some heroes experienced.

Granted, Overwatch 2 has something similar with the Invasion Story Missions, but some players couldn’t help but wonder what happened to the classic event.

“The newcomers haven’t had a chance at playing the story, earning those achievements, etc…Personally, I also quite enjoyed all hero mode and wish they’d extend it to all other missions. Why haven’t they released what used to be quite a popular event?” Asked one player in a Reddit thread.

Other players in the comments wondered the same thing as to why these events have yet to be seen in Overwatch 2. “It’s odd that the Archives haven’t returned. It’s possible that they wanted to draw more attention to Missions?” suggested one user.

Meanwhile, some players were just straight-up upset for missing these events and not being able to get the achievements while they were still available. But there were also others who played them back then and suddenly got reminded of the whole experience.

“Ah, the original Uprising event, probably the peak of Overwatch for me,” one wrote.

That said, one user with the most upvotes explained the possible reason for this event not returning as of late. According to them, this was likely due to Orisa’s rework in Overwatch 2 completely overwriting her old kit, which was used on a “re-skinned” enemy boss in past Archives events.

Combine that with the enemies getting “replaced” with “shinier versions” in Overwatch 2; they’re convinced that going over to fix the past missions would likely be a “huge headache” for the devs. To top it off, they mentioned that it won’t be directly profitable “without really pissing people off.”