Overwatch reveals first Archives 2021 skin with Mousquetaire Widowmaker - Dexerto

Overwatch has revealed the first brand-new skin coming for the Archives 2021 event, and it’s a Legendary that once again plays off of her French heritage.

It’s almost time for this year’s Overwatch Archives, so a day before things kicked off Blizzard showed off the first new skin for the 2021 event, and it’s one Widow mains will be all over.

Called “Mousquetaire” Widowmaker, it turns her into a Musketeer, soldiers from the 17th and 18th centuries who were famed for their daring and their fine clothing — two things the sniper is plenty familiar with.

Widow looks like she’s come straight out of the pages of a book by Alexandre Dumas, ready to swashbuckle her way across the map in some classic French style.

Her hat does resemble the kind of wide brimmed ones typically associated with the Musketeer complete with a big floppy feather, except hers is curved at the sides and pointed in the front, keeping her outline somewhat similar to before.

We only got a brief look at her rifle during the teaser trailer tweeted by Overwatch, but it does seem like it will be getting turned into an old matchlock rifle, again, the same weapon used by the Musketeers.

While Widowmaker might not exactly subscribe to the whole “One for all, and all for one” motto of the musketeers, it would be hilarious to get an accompanying voice line for her poking fun at it.

Magnifique! Rendezvous with Mousquetaire Widowmaker when Overwatch Archives return on April 6! pic.twitter.com/hzkw2ok2KW — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 5, 2021

Based on the amount of the base skin that changes and the new hat and weapon, we’d put Mousquetaire Widow safely in the Legendary category, which means it will cost 3000 coins to unlock if you don’t happen to get it in a loot box.

Overwatch Archives 2021 gets going on Tuesday, April 6 and from the bare bones trailer put out on April 4, some fans have been worried there would be slim pickings for new content this year. While a new PvE mission in all honesty seems unlikely, at least now we know we’ll definitely be getting some new skins.