Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission.

Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.

Ramatraa has a very interesting backstory as the leader of Null Sector, the Omnic terrorist organization that players will be battling in Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story campaign.

In the hero’s origin story video, it’s revealed that Ramattra was created to “lead Omnics into war,” but really wished to live a life of peace with his Omnic brethren.

Despite trying to coexist with humans, the treatment of Omnics resulted in Ramattra abandoning his peaceful ways to wage war and become the leader of Null Sector.

Blizzard Entertainment Ramattra was once peaceful, but turned to war.

Is Ramattra a part of Talon in Overwatch 2?

Ramattra was first teased back in the 2019 Storm Rising event set six years before the events of Overwatch 2.

After an Overwatch team consisting of Tracer, Genji, Mercy, and Winston captured Talon’s financial handler Maximilien, he revealed the location of the organization’s leader, Doomfist.

At the end of the mission, there’s a cutscene where Doomfist meets with a mysterious Omnic that we now know to be Ramattra. Doomfist explains that while he respects Ramattra’s cause, Null Sector would fail unless it joins forces with Talon.

However, we never had a chance to see what an alliance between Talon and Null Sector would look like, because Overwatch was able to arrest Doomfist in Singapore just weeks later.

More information is set to be revealed in the weeks leading up to Ramattra’s release on December 6 once Season 2 begins.

There’s a lot of world-building going on, setting the stage for Overwatch 2’s story campaign, so fans will have quite a lot to look forward to as the universe continues to grow ahead of the PvE launch in 2023.