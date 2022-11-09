Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 2: Release date, Ramattra, new map, Mythic skin, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is fast approaching and while many details remain under wraps for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect. From the debut of Ramattra to the next Battle Pass, here’s what you need to know.

With Overwatch 2’s early access release now in full swing, seasonal updates are locked in every few months. So while Season 1 is still in focus for the time being, the Season 2 content drop is looming overhead with plenty on the way to shake things up.

This time around, a brand new Tank is jumping into the spotlight as Ramattra makes his presence known. Joining the Omnic hero is yet another new map and of course, a wide range of cosmetics to unlock in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

So before the update arrives, brush up with our full rundown on all there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 2.

Blizzard With Season 1 now winding down, fans are already looking ahead at what’s to come in Overwatch 2.

As revealed in the first Overwatch 2 content roadmap, we know for certain Season 2 goes live on Tuesday, December 2. Obviously coinciding with the end of Season 1, all original content will immediately phase out as the update is deployed.

Each season is expected to last nine weeks in total, meaning players can expect Season 2 to wind down on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

What’s coming in Overwatch 2 Season 2?

New Tank hero Ramattra

Headlining the Season 2 update is Ramattra, the next Tank hero in Overwatch 2. First revealed at the OWL Grand Finals, this Omnic may be familiar to experienced players. Ramattra actually appeared back in the 2019 Storm Rising event as a mysterious villain.

Dropping into battle with two different modes, this character can swap between standard Omnic form and the more aggressive Nemesis form. In the first, Ramattra fills a more defensive role, protecting his team while dealing poke damage from afar. Though the second mode transforms him into a much larger force as he charges into battle.

As was the case with Kiriko in Season 1, Ramattra won’t be immediately available to all players. You’ll have to unlock this Tank hero in the Season 2 Battle Pass all the way at Tier 55. You can, however, opt for the premium Battle Pass bundle which provides instant access for a fee.

Blizzard Ramattra is sure to offset the current meta upon his debut in Season 2.

Mysterious new map

While we don’t know for certain where we’ll be heading in Season 2, we do know that one new map is on the way. As confirmed in the initial roadmap, Season 2 is set to introduce a single new map in the pool, though it’s unclear which mode it’s for.

We could see another location for the newer Push game type, or it could be an addition to one of the game’s more established modes. We’ll just have to wait and see what Blizzard has in store for us in the coming weeks.

Next Mythic Skin

We also know for certain that each new Battle Pass comes with its own Mythic Skin. Following after the arrival of Mythic Genji in Season 1, it’s yet unclear which hero will receive the next customizable outfit.

We do know, however, that it won’t be Ramattra upon release. Devs confirmed as much to Dexerto, revealing that plans aren’t yet in motion for his own Mythic-tier cosmetic.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

The Season 2 Battle Pass is set to include the usual assortment of cosmetic items, along with some extra rewards at the tail end for those who grind their way through.

From the aforementioned Mythic Skin to Ramattra in Tier 55, there’s plenty to unlock. Though the exact theme for the second season is yet to be revealed. So be sure to check back soon as we’ll keep you posted here with more information as details emerge.