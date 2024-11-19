Hazard revealed as Overwatch 2’s next Tank hero & he’s playable this weekend

Overwatch 2’s next Tank hero has been revealed. Hazard is here and his explosive debut is imminent, with players able to go hands-on as soon as this coming weekend.

Three months on from the release of Juno, Overwatch fans have been clamoring to hear who’s coming next. Finally, Blizzard has broken its silence and premiered a surprise trailer to confirm what we’ve all been waiting for.

It’s official, Hazard is the next Tank set to join the expansive roster as Hero 42. A two-minute cinematic trailer launched on Tuesday, November 19, revealing the Tank character in full. Throughout the brief animated showcase, we got some insight into his personality, his ambitions, and even some hints as to what his kit entails.

But that’s not all. Alongside the hero’s reveal, Blizzard has confirmed he’ll be playable much sooner than you might think. Hazard has his own Hero Trial set to begin this week. You can go hands-on with the new Tank from Friday, November 22.

Blizzard Hazard is officially Hero 42 in Overwatch 2, joining the roster as the 13th Tank.

Hazard revealed in new Overwatch 2 trailer

Speculation has been rampant in recent weeks as various Easter eggs and teasers have been spotted in the lead-up. Namely, a mysterious black orb on Oasis had fans thinking it was tied to the next hero and well, their suspicions have been confirmed.

As Moira’s email confirmed, the black orb, known to be a vanadium isotope, was stolen from the map. It’s known to enhance strength in a number of fascinating ways and well, now it’s in the hands of Hazard.

The Hazardous Tactics cinematic showed us the daring heist of this isotope, as Hazard and a crew of two others seized the powerful element from Oasis.

Called ‘Haz’ by his ally Suzie, an Omnic hacker of sorts, our newest Tank hero is a big Scottish bloke with ambitions of wielding far more power than even his humongous frame will allow. After taking down a batch of Helix Security International members, he claims the isotope for himself and soon absorbs it, despite his crew’s warnings.

Blizzard Hazard takes center stage in the trailer, yet while we learn of his Omnic pal Suzie, we don’t learn the name of the other companion.

Plugged into his back, the element turns purple and flows through him Bane-style. Purple spikes emerge from his back as purple fluid flows through his metallic enhancements.

Now exactly what this does and how his kit functions, is all still under wraps for now. But the cinematic did give us a quick snippet of what to expect.

In particular, we know Hazard can shoot rounds of ammunition out of one fist. From the other, he looks to be able to launch out a purple explosive of sorts, though one that sticks around after the detonation, similar to Mei’s wall but on a smaller scale.

Hazard also appears quite mobile, at least in key moments, leaping into the air before plummeting back down to the ground. For now, that’s all we have to go off, but we’re sure to learn the full details of his kit in mere days as the Hero Trial goes live imminently.

Hazard Hero Trial

To celebrate the reveal of the new Tank, another trial is on the way. Much like Juno’s trial in July, a month out from her release, players are able to get their hands on Hazard before his full launch later this year.

The Hazard Hero Trial gets underway on Friday, November 22, and if it’s similar to the previous test, will run through until Sunday, November 24.

Blizzard You can go hands-on with Hazard this weekend!

Obviously, everyone is going to want their first glimpse at the new hero, so locking in the Tank role is sure to be a challenge so temper expectations before searching for a game. But over the course of the test, we’re sure to see just how Hazard will shake things up in Overwatch 2’s next season.