Overwatch 2 Producer reveals what to expect from PvE modes in 2024

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neus opened up about what fans can expect from the new batch of PvE content arriving in 2024.

The PvE content in Overwatch 2 has been a rollercoaster of controversy. After the devs announced that hero missions were getting canceled as they couldn’t deliver on the scale, the team released the Invasion campaign to a lukewarm response.

The Invasion content introduced three new missions for players to experience, but wasn’t significant enough to keep OW2 players coming back in future seasons.

Article continues after ad

Now, with the year almost over, Executive Producer Jared Neuss has teased the scale of PvE content coming in 2024.

Article continues after ad

2024 Overwatch 2 PvE content teased by producer

Speaking with Twitch streamer SVB, Jared Neus, the original idea for Overwatch 2’s PvE wasn’t realistic, so when they changed their approach, it was about “creating moments” that step away from the PvP hero shooter gameplay.

“You get to step back and enjoy something that’s co-op with friends or you get to learn more about the world and you get these cool hero interactions or you learn more about the story. If you look at our approach to the back half of the year with PvE, we did story missions with Invasion and we tried a lot of other stuff,” he explained.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The dev continued, bringing up the Diablo crossover mode Trials of Sanctuary and how they’ve been trying different things and expect that to continue.

“That’s going to be the theme going forward. We’re going to keep experimenting, move lore into those experiences to give people who love the story more reason to be excited, but we also want to try these other things that are smaller, replayable things that give a very different experience.”

Article continues after ad

It’s not known exactly where the devs intend to take the story considering Invasion ended with a cliffhanger, but previously released footage has given players some ideas of what the next mission could be.

Article continues after ad

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.