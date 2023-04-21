Overwatch 2 Sojourn animated short coming amid demand for PvE

The next Overwatch 2 animated short could be coming soon as players continue to wait for the launch of PvE story content.

Overwatch’s cinematic shorts are some of the best in the business and fans can’t get enough of the highly detailed Pixar-like movies that are released from time to time.

Typically, the shorts are released to celebrate a new hero launch such as Kiriko’s, which coincided with her launch, but they also sometimes feature heroes that have been in the game for a while.

One short that has been teased for a while is Sojourn’s. The unfinished clip was first shown back in a developer update quite some time ago, and while it hasn’t gone live yet, the devs confirmed that it’s coming.

The clip in question shows Sojourn carrying two cups of coffee while walking into a house alongside a dog. It may not be much to go off, but fans have been eager to see the finished product.

In response to a fan on Twitter asking when they can expect to see the short considering it’s been over a year since it was teased, Executive Producer Jared Neuss said the short was still on the way.

“Why, we were talking about when you’ll get to see it just yesterday!” Neuss replied. “It’s coming. You’ll get to see the good doggo.”

Unfortunately, Neuss didn’t provide any sort of timeline for when it will release, but this news comes as fans continue to wait for the launch of PvE content later this year, which will feature the Canadian hero.

Could the two end up being connected? We’ll have to wait and find out, but at least we know a short will indeed be on the way.