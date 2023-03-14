Overwatch 2 team says PvE content is coming “sooner” than fans think

News on Overwatch 2’s long-awaited PvE story campaign will be coming “soon,” according to the game’s Executive Producer.

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode has been the big sequel selling point since the game was first announced, and it seems like big news about its release is right around the corner.

Although the PvE campaign will be launching gradually across 2023 as part of OW2’s seasonal model, we still don’t know when exactly it will be coming out.

During a recent Twitch stream with Emongg, Flats and Seagull, Executive Producer Jared Neuss was asked about PvE and shared some exciting details that should have fans grinning from ear to ear.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 PvE news is finally on the way!

Overwatch 2 PvE news finally on the way “soon”

According to Neuss, the team is in the works planning when they will unveil the PvE content, but fans won’t have long to wait.

“We are currently planning the time when we’re going to talk about it, which will be soon. And I actually do mean soon,” he added for good measure.

When confronted by Seagull about the OW2 dev meaning “Blizzard soon” and actually taking a bit longer, the dev countered by revealing that the time is actually closer than expected.

“Not ‘Blizzard soon.’ Jared soon,” the producer explained. “Which is a different thing. It’s sooner.”

Although that still isn’t much to go on, the dev had previously teased a new Seasonal roadmap for 2023 would be coming, so it’s likely that a definitive date for PvE could be penciled in.

In the meantime, 2023 still has a lot of big Overwatch 2 content to give us with a cute support hero in Season 4 and a brand new core game mode featuring the biggest maps yet.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more Overwatch 2 content as we head into Season 4 and beyond.