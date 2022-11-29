Overwatch 2 reveals Season 2’s Zeus Junker Queen Mythic Skin, Christmas event, more

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Blizzard has unveiled a ton of new content coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 2 including the game’s next Mythic skin belonging to The Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is set to launch on December 6 and will be introducing the new tank hero Ramattra, a new map and loads of skins that will probably cost an arm and a leg.

A gameplay trailer released on November 29 showed off numerous new skins and announced that the Christmas event would be returning with some Winter Wonderland action.

The theme for this Season’s Battle Pass appears to be Greek mythology with numerous skins centered around Gods and Goddesses from its lore.

Article continues after ad

For instance, the trailer kicks off by showcasing a Medusa-themed Widowmaker skin and then shows off other Mythology-based content such as a Cyclops Roadhog.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The big prize for Season 2, however, seems to be a Zeus Junker Quen Mythic skin, which is the final unlock in the Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 also revealed that Winter Wonderland and Chinese New Year would be coming back as well during Season 2, though there’s no indication of what game mode will be accompanying them for the sequel.

However, there will be a new limited-time ‘Battle for Olympus’ mode coming in January to celebrate the Mythology theme.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest on Overwatch 2 as Season 2 kicks off in just one week.