Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collab already declared “peak” by eager players

Blizzard unleashed a gameplay trailer for the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop crossover, and players have already labeled it “peak” content.

After hosting a One Punch Man crossover in 2023, Overwatch 2 is returning to the anime well by throwing a certain space western into the mix.

On March 12, the popular hero shooter will receive new cosmetics inspired by Cowboy Bebop. Notably, fans can expect the following matchups: Ashe as Faye Valentine, Cassidy as Spike Spiegel, Mauga as Jet Black, Sombra as Ed, and Wrecking Ball as Ein.

A newly released gameplay trailer has offered a closer look at all of the above. And, so far, both fandoms seem impressed by the upcoming content release.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 fans say devs are “cooking” with Cowboy Bebop collab

Though the crossover’s initial collaboration trailer left some players feeling conflicted, a new look at the gameplay has apparently changed many minds.

Blizzard shared the gameplay trailer, showcasing each character in action with the new Cowboy Bebop-inspired skins equipped.

Article continues after ad

Responses to the trailer are largely positive. For one, several comments feature “take my money” memes, particularly for the Ashe/Faye Valentine cosmetic. “Can’t get over how ACCURATE the Ashe skin is,” reads one reply with dozens of likes.

According to one quote tweet, “This Cowboy Bebop x Overwatch 2 collab is peak!”

“Y’all actually ate with this,” reads yet another comment in all caps.

Article continues after ad

However, some wish the designs were a bit more fine-tuned. One person said the Cassidy as Spike skin “looks kinda funky.”

Another conflicted Spike fan added, “This man is NOT my Spike Spiegel.”

While Ashe will likely be a fan-favorite purchase, it seems Spike lovers remain hesitant about the upcoming crossover.