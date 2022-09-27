Overwatch VP “interested” in Fortnite-style crossovers coming to OW2

Overwatch 2 could be adding some big crossovers similar to the ones that Fortnite has become famous for once the game is finally out.

On October 4, Overwatch players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel and try out all the new heroes, modes, maps, and revamped gameplay.

While Overwatch 2 certainly has a lot of content in the works including a full PvE campaign coming later in 2023, the future looks quite bright for Blizzard’s hero shooter.

As it turns out, there could be some extremely big stuff in the pipeline according to Overwatch VP Jon Spector who is very interested in crossover content similar to what games such as Fortnite have done.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 could be introducing some wild crossover content.

Overwatch 2 could have big crossovers like Fortnite

In an interview with Game Informer, Jon Spector was asked about games like Fortnite and Warzone if their approach to crossover content could be something Overwatch 2 would consider.

“We’ve seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games. I’m a big anime nerd myself. I think it’s super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don’t even play Fortnite, but that’s awesome,” Spector said.

According to Spector, the Overwatch team definitely could be exploring introducing crossover content to the game in some capacity.

“And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we’re interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise,” he added.

Blizzard/Microsoft Could a Master Chief Overwatch skin finally happen?

“So we’ve been more focused on those collaborations as the stuff we might be interested in doing. And less on the ads-in-our-game type stuff.”

It’s not exactly clear what Spector meant in regards to “ads,” but he could be referring to tie-ins with a movie to help promote a film and less to help Overwatch get more players.

We’ll have to see what sort of collaborations the future holds, especially considering Microsoft acquiring Blizzard could result in all sorts of wild crossovers such as Halo content appearing in-game.