Overwatch 2 devs hint at more celebrity collabs following LE SSERAFIM skin success

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss has teased future celebrity collabs following the success of the LE SSERAFIM crossover skins.

Crossovers are becoming much more common in Overwatch 2 with the franchise collabing with One Punch Man, Diablo and, most recently, K-Pop group LE SSERAFIM.

The new K-Pop-inspired skins for Tracer, Sombra, D.Va and more have been a big hit with the player base and the devs seem to have a lot more collaborations planned for future seasons.

In an interview with Inven, Jared Neuss was asked about future celebrity crossover events and revealed that these plans to work with groups like LE SSERAFIM have been in the works for a long time.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2’s crossovers have been a hit so far.

Overwatch 2 reveals plans for more big crossovers in 2024

According to the Executive Producer, Blizzard has been discussing the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM content since before he joined the development team.

“We approach various collaborations and partnerships within the team in a fun and enjoyable way. This is because collaboration is not only related to games, but also to areas where our team members can ignite their passion,” he explained. “There are a lot of fans within the team who like K-pop.”

This could suggest that there are other K-pop crossovers planned for the future, but Neuss further stressed that not everything necessarily makes a good collaboration – the devs themselves should be having fun in the creation process.

“One of the important things we consider when deciding on these partnerships is to see what we’ll have fun with when creating related skins and modes,” he stated. “Ultimately, we’re seeing a lot of things we really want to create. For your reference, there are many other collaborations available as well.”

Blizzard Entertainment The devs have lot more OW2 collabs planned.

One such collab we could very well end up seeing in the future is with Dragon Ball Z. Art Director Dion Rogers had previously stated that he has several skin ideas for an OW2 DBZ crossover.

While we may not know exactly what the next collab will be, there’s still plenty of upcoming content confirmed for the future. Season 8 will introduce the long-awaited tank hero Mauga and Season 9 will implement a revamped competitive mode.

