Overwatch 2 devs confirm major Cowboy Bebop crossover skins detail

The artistic lead for Overwatch 2 confirmed a major detail about the new Cowboy Bepop crossover skins.

Like most online multiplayer games, Overwatch 2 includes an in-game store. One that releases exclusive content in the forms of skins, weapon customization and more. While some of these cosmetics are seasonal themed, some are inspired by other popular gaming, anime and movie franchises.

The Overwatch 2 team often pairing with other devs to create exclusive skins for the game that are in reference to the likes of One Punch Man and most recently, Cowboy Bepop.

However, unlike most other multiplayer game collaborations, Overwatch doesn’t simply offer up a new skin that allows players to take control of a character from another franchise.

Instead, Overwatch 2 presents collabs as if the in-game heroes are “cosplaying” as the other characters. Therefore implying that they exist in the same world as all these other famous franchises.

After the new Cowboy Bepop crossover was revealed, gamers began debating which multiplayer experience offers up the best collabs.

In response to this topic, one Overwatch 2 player shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) why gamers cannot compare OW2 collabs with the likes of CoD.

“Comparing Overwatch & Fortnite crossovers is so stupid since they’re so drastically different. These are the characters COSPLAYING as them, not the ACTUAL characters like Fortnite does. Fortnite has a LOT more funding. Overwatch keeps their art style with crossovers.”

This comment blew up on X so much so that the principal artist behind OW2 responded, further confirming the idea that OW2 heroes cosplay as other characters when wearing exclusive collab skins.

“You are correct about the OW characters cosplaying as other collab characters. OW wants to keep the identity & artstyle of the characters through the various collabs, something other IPs are not always so concerned with. That’s our line in the sand.”

With the new Cowboy Bepop x Overwatch 2 collab revealed, time will tell which other epic franchise the OW2 devs decide to explore next.