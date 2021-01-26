Overwatch 2 reportedly won't release in 2021, new heroes "unlikely" - Dexerto

A new Overwatch 2 report is further casting doubt on the sequel releasing in 2021, but it hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of new heroes coming out for the current game.

Lots of new rumors about Overwatch 2 have been swirling lately, with notable insider Metro, who originally leaked info about the game prior to its announcement, claiming development is proceeding very slowly.

Now, an Overwatch League source has reportedly claimed that the 2021 season will only be played on one game.

According to a report from The Game Haus’ Robert Hanes, a team source revealed that the reason the season was delayed to April was for teams to get players’ visas approved and so the league could figure out the format.

This, unfortunately, rules out any hope fans may have had that the season’s delay was a sign that Overwatch 2 would be releasing soon.

While this doesn’t rule out a potential beta version of Overwatch 2 being released, especially with BlizzCon 2021 in February, it’s unlikely we get the full game in any capacity.

That all said, the source does have some potentially good news. When asked about new heroes coming in the 2021 season, the source said “TBD on new heroes, but seems unlikely.”

Previously, the Overwatch devs have said that Echo would be the last hero released for the original game, so even getting a “to be decided” on this could give us a touch of hope.

If development is going very slow, it’s possible the devs may throw fans a bone in the form of a new hero to tide them over in the meantime.

The OWL season is scheduled to begin in April and conclude a few months later. Assuming a new hero isn’t revealed at BlizzCon, the only logical point to introduce a new character could be in-between one of the four tournaments.

This narrows down the possible timeframes where a new hero could make their way to the game while still being playable during the season.

In any case, we’ll hopefully learn a lot more about Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon, but at this rate, don’t expect to see a release date.